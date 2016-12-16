 
Industry News





Alpfly Introduces A Novel Savings Plan At Unbeatable Rates

Alpfly recently introduces Star Package, A novel saving plan offers 10 flight tickets at Rs. 21,999/- with one year validity.
 
GURGAON, India - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- New in the market, Alpfly.com recently introduces a novel savings plan. In order to make the travel hassle free, Alpfly has saved the travellers a whole lot of time and money. With everyone wanting to travel by Air and hoping for a smooth journey, Alpfly is set to transform ones travel experience and vows to make it a memorable one. Instead of wasting all that time planning a perfect holiday, one can sit back and relax while Alpfly gets the job done.

Once the plan is bought, one can enjoy every travel at a fixed price throughout the year. A traveller doesn't need to pay every time they fly. The plan can be used by all its members and they can also gift them to their family member or loved ones. The travel has to be booked 21 days prior to the travel. By offering the lowest fares on the cheapest flight, the traveller is not loaded by the cost of the trip and can plan out their trip feeling relaxed and rejuvenated, instead of hassling over the travel cost.

The plan is beneficial for both the agency and the customer as they can persuade them to get this deal because it's the best anyone is offering during the time of cash crunch.

To know more about this package visit: https://www.alpfly.com/star-plan

Media Contact
Maneet Singh Chandok
18001212199
info@alpfly.com
Source:
Email:***@alpfly.com Email Verified
Tags:Flight Packages, Cheapest Flight Deals, Cheapest Flight Tickets
Industry:Travel
Location:Gurgaon - Haryana - India
Subject:Services
