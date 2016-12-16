News By Tag
Alpfly Introduces A Novel Savings Plan At Unbeatable Rates
Alpfly recently introduces Star Package, A novel saving plan offers 10 flight tickets at Rs. 21,999/- with one year validity.
Once the plan is bought, one can enjoy every travel at a fixed price throughout the year. A traveller doesn't need to pay every time they fly. The plan can be used by all its members and they can also gift them to their family member or loved ones. The travel has to be booked 21 days prior to the travel. By offering the lowest fares on the cheapest flight, the traveller is not loaded by the cost of the trip and can plan out their trip feeling relaxed and rejuvenated, instead of hassling over the travel cost.
The plan is beneficial for both the agency and the customer as they can persuade them to get this deal because it's the best anyone is offering during the time of cash crunch.
To know more about this package visit: https://www.alpfly.com/
Media Contact
Maneet Singh Chandok
18001212199
info@alpfly.com
