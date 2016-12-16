News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Qardio Partners with Dermal Clinic
Qardio, Inc., the multi award-winning digital health company has today announced a partnership with one of U.K's leading health and beauty clinic, Dermal Clinic.
This partnership marks the first weight loss clinic collaboration for Qardio in the UK, adding to its growing list of international partners already including hospitals, doctor clinics, EHR, wellness program providers and pharmaceutical companies. Starting today, clients participating in the Alevere program, which requires increased monitoring of blood pressure and weight data during the treatment, will now be able to get a more responsive support all from the comfort of their home.
"We are excited to partner with the first clinic in Scotland to successfully register with Health Improvement Scotland, which ensures the highest and safest of standards as it shows our shared commitment for high-quality products and care," said Martina Janeckova, VP of Global Outreach at Qardio. "Bringing our connected health ecosystem to patients and doctors that allows for remote-monitoring will enable Dermal Clinic to offer this popular program to more clients without compromising on quality."
The key to Edinburgh-based Dermal Clinic's care is looking for ways in which patients can adopt good habits at home. Through the use of Qardio's product, clients will be able to seamlessly integrate weight management into their everyday lives. QardioBase, a wireless scale that also measures full body composition, is the only scale with SMART FEEDBACK, an innovative mode that replaces numbers with smileys to show a more positive progress towards a weight goal, keeping the user motivated. The companion Qardio App, which works with both devices, offers reminder function, making it easy to start building a healthy daily routine. Through QardioMD, clients will be able to automatically share their data with their doctor, providing them with quicker support or advice when they need it - not just when they are at the clinic.
"At Dermal Clinic, we're always looking for ways to improve our relationships with our patients, and for solutions that enhance and maintain the results that are achieved," said Jackie Partridge, BSc (DERM) RGN NIP and founding Director at the award winning Dermal Clinic.
"We're delighted to be partnering with Qardio that will provide us with an easy way of monitoring our patients weight maintenance and give us an opportunity to support them remotely. We're really looking forward to seeing all of the benefits that this partnership will bring to both our doctor's and our patients and together encourage life changing results to everyone using the programme."
For more information on Qardio and Qardio devices, please visit www.getqardio.com. For more information on Dermal Clinic, please visit: https://www.dermalclinic.co.uk
About Qardio:
Qardio | qwärde ̄o ̄ | is a multi award-winning digital health company that combines innovative technology, elegant design and powerful data analytics to create connected health devices you can use anytime, anywhere. Qardio's clinically-validated devices, QardioArm, QardioBase and QardioCore, provide users with award-winning innovative designs and technology that empower consumers, doctors, and healthcare providers and provide simple, actionable insights into heart health. Qardio, QardioArm, QardioBase, QardioCore, QardioMD and their respective logos are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Qardio, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
About Dermal Clinic:
Dermal Clinic, located in Church Hill Place in Edinburgh, is one of Scotland's leading cosmetic clinics with a team of high quality professionals dedicated to provide expert care for the face and body. It specialises in providing expert advice, solutions and services – covering plastic surgery consultations, weight loss, facial aesthetics and body contouring - to help clients feel better about themselves, including treatments unique to Scotland.
Qardio Media Contact:
Lucy Donahue
Head of PR
+1 (415) 670-9415
lucy@getqardio.com
Dermal Clinic Media Contact:
Ainsley Piggott
Account Manager at Holyrood Partnership
ainsley@hulyroodpr.co.uk
0131 561 2241
Contact
Qardio
***@getqardio.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse