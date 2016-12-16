The Prime Watches Welcomes a New Brand – Chaps to Its Watch Collection

The Prime Luxury Watch Boutique is set to introduce a new watch brand – Chaps to the watch lovers. The brand designs magnificent timepieces that complement the look of the generation.

-- The Prime Watches has been a renowned name as the most trusted watch boutique in India. For more than 25 years, it has been serving the watch retailing field with some amazing collection of watches from the coveted brands across the world. The collections are so wide that watch-lovers can explore any watches they are looking for. The watch boutique recently took a decision to extend its watch offering by welcoming a new brand – Chaps. Since it has been popular for bringing together best-selling and latest collection of watches, it feels proud to give its patrons a new collection –Chaps is an American fashion-sport brand that is well-known for producing an array of lifestyle products other than the watches. In 1978, the brand had stepped in the watch manufacturing field and soon it grabbed the attention of youth through its collections. The timepieces of the brand are simple yet eye-catching and they are portraying an ease of detailing through the craftsmanship. From classic to trendy watches, it has everything to give to the watch lovers. The classic timepieces represent the cultural heritage of America. The fashion ones, on the other hand, define the twist of fashion of the modern age.The watches of the brand are spirited, energetic and stylish. They casually embrace the wrists of the generation without forgetting to elevate their fashion statement. The Prime Luxury Watch Boutiques welcomes the Chaps watches to extend its offering, especially for the young generation. The watch boutique comes up with some popular collections of the brand that includeand more.The Whitney collection brings in both casual and classic timepieces. Expressing a simple style, these timepieces offer an elegance of the detail-free crafting. The Alanis collection is designed for the formal fashion. In Dunham, fashion lovers can experience the sporty watch making of the brand. These watches are mainly designed for elevating the mood of the casual wear. The Prime watches feel proud of bringing together such an awesome collections to the watch lovers. Giving a new note of crafting to the watchmaking, these timepieces make a strong position on the shelves of the watch boutique.The Prime Luxury Watch Boutique has collections of as many as 40 brands that comprise of well-known names like Omega, Rado, Tissot, Longines and more. Along with the luxury brands, it has a rich collection in the fashion brands too. The collections from Citizen, Fossil, DKNY, Movado and Guess satisfy the demands of fashion enthusiasts. With the introduction of the new brands Chaps, it extends its collections.The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique+91 9830315007 / +91 9038443344