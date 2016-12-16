News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Motor Insurance Summit 2017
Now in its 5th year, The Motor Insurance Summit addresses the key challenges facing motor insurers, from claims transformation to customer engagement and retention.
An array of stellar speakers will provide expert insight into the hottest topics, ranging from the industry's profitability and transformation in claims, through to customer engagement and the latest development in autonomous vehicles.
With its strong strategic focus, the event provides the perfect platform for leading figures from insurers, brokers, aggregators, the supply chain and regulators to engage in a meaningful discussion on the future of the industry.
Why attend in 2017?
•Examine the implications of driverless vehicles with the CEO of Admiral
•Benefit from practical case studies on customer engagement and autonomous vehicles
•Discover Italy's experience of telematics with Generali
•Hear the perspectives of 10 leading insurers
•Network with over 140 senior decision makers from across the industry
"A well-attended conference covering both today and tomorrow's key subjects with an impressive range of stakeholders."
Head of Telematics, Allianz
"This is a pivotal event in the UK motor insurance industry, and is always stimulating, attracting some excellent speakers and covering all the hot topics that the industry is facing." Commercial Director – Motor Insurance, Direct Line Group
Please visit the website http://www.marketforce.eu.com/
Contact
Louie Damp
***@marketforce.eu.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse