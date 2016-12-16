Company offers Gate Pass Management System Software to design Gate Pass ID card for visitors

Gate Pass Management System Software provides facility to create visitor ID card and Gate Pass for visitors along with photo added feature

End

-- Gate Pass Management System Software is useful to design and print visitor ID card and Gate Pass for visitors and manage all visitor's record of your company. Visitor ID card maker program provides option to save all visitors details to the database for future usage. Software has an option to search particular visitor information according to their Name, Company Name, Address, Phone Number, Email ID, Visitor Number etc. Software provides facility to quickly design visitor ID card and Gate Pass for visitors by using pre-defined templates. Gate Pass ID card maker utility also provides various designing objects like line, text, barcode, picture, signature, watermark, pencil, symbol, image, star and other similar designing tool to generate visitor ID cards. Gate Pass Designer program enables you to add photo of visitor on ID card either using camera settings option or you can browse image which is saved on your computer system.Visitor ID card designing application enables you to save designed visitor ID card log in .idd file format for future usage. Software allows you to export designed visitor ID card as image (PNG, GIF, JPEG etc), as template and as PDF. You can send designed visitor ID card to specified email address using inbuilt email setting feature. Gate Pass ID card creator program allows you to specify color and background settings of visitor ID card including gradient, solid color, image and style settings.1. Software provides option to view all saved visitor's records and search particular visitor's records according to their Name, Company Name, Email ID, Address etc as per your need.2. Design visitor ID card in rectangle, rounded rectangle, and ellipse shape.3. Software provides facility to add visitor details to the database while designing visitor ID card.4. Program allows you to design new format ID card or edit existing ID card format as per your requirements.5. Copy current card design to the other side of the card.6. Design ID card with one or two sided (front and back side) as per your requirements.7. Using image cropping tool you can crop single or multiple images for visitor ID card.8. Software provides option to take picture of visitor using camera setting feature.9. Save you designed ID card log for future reference.10. Software has inbuilt email setting feature to send designed visitor ID cards to single or multiple email IDs.