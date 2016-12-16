News By Tag
DCI Releases an Insightful Infographic on Holiday Season App Marketing Techniques
Dot Com Infoway (DCI), a global award winning design and mobile app marketing firm, recently released an insightful infographic on holiday season app marketing techniques
The aesthetically designed, well researched infographic drives home the point that holiday season is the most fruitful season for app owners and marketers, recording high spurts in activity on both gaming and shopping apps.
Before delving into practical and crucial tips to help marketers bring their apps to the forefront, the infographic shares data from a survey conducted by AppsFlyer over Q4 2015 regarding app installs and purchases. To present this information more comprehensively, the infographic clearly demarcates data for iOS based apps and Android apps, further branched out into shopping and gaming apps on both the platforms. Undeniably, these statistics will go a long way in helping mobile marketers devise effective marketing campaigns for the holiday season.
Adding more value for users, the infographic goes on to list useful tips that app marketers may follow for driving app installs during the holiday season. From reminding the users to submit their app before iTunes connect annual shutdown to stressing the importance of an upgraded and bug free user experience, the well illustrated infographic empowers readers to make educated choices, apart from offering actionable tips such as upgrading to a festive theme, approaching listing companies, offering festive discounts and creating a buzz through social media for driving installs and promoting activity on their apps.
"As the world goes digital, the holidays are intrinsically linked to more time spent on mobile apps. As e-tailers predict a giant push in activity during the holiday season, most of this activity will be driven through mobile devices. It is thus imperative for app owners and marketers to cash in on the holiday spirit. The infographic by DCI comes at an opportune time to help app owners make the most of the Christmas cheer," said C.R. Venkatesh, CEO of Dot Com Infoway. He is confident that the readers will find the infographic to the point, engaging and very useful in driving up installs and increasing purchases on their apps.
To view the infographic, please click http://www.dotcominfoway.com/
About Dot Com Infoway:
Dot Com Infoway, an award-winning, CMMI Level 3 multinational Information Technology Company, is a pioneer in delivering software development, mobile application and Internet marketing solutions and technologies to business. With offices in India, the United States and Germany, DCI is positioned to become a leader in delivering advanced IT services for your business.
