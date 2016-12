Marketforce to host 10th annual The Cards & Payments Summit on 27th – 28th March 2017 in London

Marketforce is delighted to announce The Cards & Payments Summit, taking place on 27th & 28th March in London. Now in its 10th year, we are building on a decade of experience and taking this conference to the next level.

--Championing cutting-edge innovation: clamping down on fraud.There has never been a more exciting time to work in the payments industry. With endless numbers of non-FS organisations entering payments, FinTechs and regulation on the horizon, the industry is on the brink of a revolution.Covering such topics as PSD2, future payment methods and collaboration, this conference will explore the questions keeping C-suite executives awake at night.This conference regularly attracts representatives from top retail banks, card issuers, card schemes, online payment, payment process, IT solutions, professional services, and many more, with over 150 senior professionals from across the industry attending last year.."Head of Payment Strategy, Tesco Bank."Solution Architect, Icon SolutionsPlease visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/ events/financial- services/c... for more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries call +44 (0)207 760 8699 or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com.