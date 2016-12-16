Ethos Food Holdings Ltd Appoint New Chairman Designate

Ethos have begun the implementation of a new Governance structure in this quarter. This will see the constitution of an Advisory Board made of senior industry experts to help guide the management team to deliver the growth strategy in key areas

-- Romeo Effs has been appointed Chairman Designate and in addition now has the responsibility for Investor Relations. Romeo has over 25 years' experience working at Senior Executive levels in numerous industries globally and has also started in excess of 25 business. He is currently Founder & CEO of Aspyre Group and Empire Builders. He brings a wealth of experience and he is currently working with the Managing Director on the new Governance process, finalising the other members of the board and the growth strategy.Romeo Effs is CEO of Aspyre Group and Founder & CEO of Empire Builders. He is a serial entrepreneur, former corporate senior executive, high performance coach, author and inspirational international speaker.Romeo started his first business at the age of 16, and since then he has owned and operated in excess of 27 business involved in transport, film and entertainment, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, leisure, food, consulting, agriculture and education with phenomenal success.Romeo has been involved politically as a speechwriter and researcher for former Prime Ministers. MP and Senators. In addition, he founded numerous political organisations and think tanks.Having worked with some of the world's leading multinational companies, including Accenture, Air Jamaica, Caribbean Airlines, Caribbean Star, EC Express, Air Canada, A C Systems, Rosslyn Analytics, Marks & Spencer, DHL, Change Capital, Office of National Statistics, AG Barr Plc and MITIE Plc, his varied experiences have equipped him with the leadership skills necessary to help COE grow professionally and for business to take massive leaps.Romeo is known as the Business Gladiator, Strategist and fixer who works with entrepreneurs and corporate leaders to solve problems, manage crisis, build strong reputations and make quantum leaps in their life and business. He travels the globe mentoring and training entrepreneurs on implementing good governance, build a strong leadership style and how to operate their business more efficiently to achieve massive growth locally and globally.He holds a dual masters in Supply Chain, Finance and Trade from Cass Business School, a BBA in International Management from the University of North Florida, BA from University College of the Caribbean and numerous other executive qualifications and certifications.Romeo is Co-Chairman of Aspyre Corporation PLc., board member of AnyData Solutions Ltd., and is a Non-Executive Director on numerous other company boards. He is Chair of the Black British Classical Foundation and a number of other UK and International charities.Our newly appointed Board Chairman Romeo Effs will be handling the IR at the Board Level. Feel free to email him at ir@ethos-foods.com with any questions.