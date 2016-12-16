Belvoir Lincoln celebrates 20 years

Paul and Sharon Collins of Belvoir Lincoln have ended 2016 on a high – celebrating 20 years in business with the UK's largest High Street-based property franchise company.

-- Paul and Sharon, who are both keen horse riders, were delighted when Paralympic Gold medallist, Sophie Wells MBE, accepted the couple's invitation to be a guest of honour at their 20anniversary celebrations, accepting a donation from the company for her Riding for the Disabled Group.Over the years Belvoir Lincoln has won countless industry awards and was named Belvoir's 'Best East Midlands agency' in 2016. Today Belvoir Lincoln is one of the city's largest property specialists and a top performer in Belvoir's network of 300 offices.Paul initially launched his business in 1996 following retirement from a 22-year military career."Leaving the security of a career in the armed forces and building a business from scratch into the size of business we have today is our proudest achievement,"says Paul."After meeting with the company's founder – former RAF Wing Commander, Mike Goddard, I became one of Belvoir's earliest franchise owners. From the outset it has been a mutually beneficial relationship. We have learned from each other and grown together. Along with the rest of the 300 plus franchisees in the Belvoir Group, we have never been alone and have always had somewhere to go to for advice if we need it."There have been many challenges and changes along the way and many of our long standing landlord and tenant clients have been the keystone to growth by spreading the word about our service through personal recommendations."They have supported us through thick and thin and we would like to take this opportunity to thank them from the bottom of our hearts. In fact, many tenants have gone on to become our landlords - which in itself is a fantastic endorsement."Despite the many continuing challenges and changes that affect our business we view the future with optimism. There is the potential for a medical teaching hospital linked to Lincoln's University that will bring more people to the area, and as more changes in legislation are imposed on landlords, we believe that many who currently self-manage their properties will perhaps start to consider passing the increasing responsibility to professional agents such as ourselves."With a general housing shortage, an increasing UK population and on-going difficulties in getting onto the property ladder, we believe that more and more people will choose to rent, rather than buy, as they do on the continent."Dorian Gonsalves, Belvoir's Chief Operating Officer, says: "Paul and Sharon have been fabulous representatives of brand Belvoir and over the years have led the way in researching and launching many new initiatives that have benefitted the entire franchise network. I regard Paul as a living legend within our network and am deeply proud that we have such immensely skilled, experienced and passionate individuals like Paul in our network."I attended their anniversary celebration to present them with a commemorative plaque and was amused when Sharon was asked if they were planning to do another 20 years, but she joked that Paul would be 80 by that point, so it is very unlikely! Joking aside, this is a shame as we would be delighted if Paul and Sharon committed to another 20 years, although I appreciate that this may not be physically possible!"Belvoir Lincoln has a fabulous team and I wish them all the best for their 20 year celebrations."Belvoir Lincoln is the second office to celebrate 20 years in business during 2016, with Andy Campbell of Belvoir Moray celebrating two decades with the company in July.