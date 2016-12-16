News By Tag
Help Restore a Historic Texas Landmark
Alpine, December 22, 2016 – Developer Mattie Matthaei has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds to restore the historic Hotel Ritchey in downtown Alpine.
Built in 1886, the Hotel Ritchey was designated a Texas Historic Landmark in 1965, but has since fallen into despair. The hotel is in the heart of Alpine's historically Latino business district and is currently the last to be renovated as part of the revitalization of Murphy Street. The building needs structural repairs, electrical upgrades and the installation of plumbing.
Owner and developer Mattie Matthaei hopes to turn the Hotel Ritchey into a social hub where locals and visitors will be able to start their day with coffee and later kick off their boots after a day of working on the ranch or hiking in Big Bend. Matthaei spent most of her career restoring old buildings and immediately fell in love for the Old West relic. Matthaei hopes that crowdfunding will help her to reach her goals to restore the Hotel Ritchey. According to Ritchey, the building has been so neglected that banks will not touch it, so she now needs support to finish saving it.
Donors to the Restore the Ritchey campaign can earn perks that include donor recognition, 25% off gift certificates, overnight stays or even the change to host a private event at the newly renovated hotel.
About Mattie Matthaei
Mattie Matthaei has been restoring old buildings for over fifteen years. Four years ago she began restoration on the Hotel Ritchey. Her goal is to turn the space into a social hub for the town of Alpine.
With a month left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "Help Restore a Historic Texas Landmark" get funded!
Need your help
If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.
For those looking to be a part of Alpine's history by supporting the Hotel Ritchey and giving it a new life they can visit https://www.indiegogo.com/
Media Contact
Mattie Matthaei
(432) 295-2913
***@gmail.com
