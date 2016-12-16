News By Tag
SHUKR Releases New Abayas in Winter 2016 Collection
SHUKR Islamic Clothing is a high quality clothing company that prides itself in its unique styles that combine Western styles with Islamic modesty. Last month SHUKR released its Winter 2016 Collection showcasing woolen coats and back to basics abayas
SHUKR abayas are unique because they offer a hybrid between traditional Islamic wear and modern western styles. The Islamic dresses incorporate simplicity, functionality and natural fabrics making them perfect for wear in near any country including Europe and the UK.
"Our goal is to provide solutions to some of the problems that sisters encounter when trying to dress in an Islamically appropriate yet western way," said CEO Anas Sillwood.
"We know it can often be difficult for Muslim women in the west to find a balance between dressing modestly and feeling comfortable in both a personal and socio-cultural sense," continued Sillwood.
Across most Islamic clothing companies, abayas seem to be the most popular garment among customers. SHUKR abayas in particular stand out because they are simple, functional, modest, and fit in well with regular western wear. The SHUKR Abaya is different from other abayas on the market because of its exceptionally high quality, beautiful neutral colors, natural fabrics and incorporation of functional extras.
What customers seem to love most about SHUKR abayas is that they all are designed with the customer's needs in mind. Many SHUKR dresses feature deep pockets with buttons or flaps making carrying phones, money, or anything else simple. Several SHUKR abayas are also nursing friendly, featuring zippers or buttons on the chest for an easier experience.
SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.
SHUKR Islamic Clothing's collections can be viewed online at http://www.shukr.co.uk/
Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner
SHUKR Islamic Clothing
http://www.shukr.co.uk/
press@ShukrClothing.com
End
