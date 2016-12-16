News By Tag
JMA Pilani Rajasthan Celebrates National Mathematics Day to Commemorate Srinivasa Ramanujan Birthday
Matter of pride indeed that one of the world's greatest mathematicians Srinivasa Ramanujan theorems are being applied in areas – polymer chemistry, computers, even (it has recently been suggested) cancer- scarcely imaginable during his lifetime.
Srinivasa Ramanujan (22 December 1887 – 26 April 1920), was a mathematical genius not only of the twentieth century but for all time. He was an enigma to his teachers even at school because of his prodigious memory and unusual mathematical talent which began to show even before he was ten years old. 22 Dec 2016 happens to be the 129th Birth anniversary of this great mathematician and is being celebrated as National Mathematics Day.
Smt Jamuna Mishra Academy – JMA Pilani which has embarked on a rich tradition of celebrating various days of national and international significance had a talk on the significance of the day by Prof BR Natarajan well known alumnus of BITS Pilani who is Presently advisor Sangam University Bhilwara. Giving an overview of the biography of Srinvasa Ramanujan, Prof Natarajan explained the significance of number theory from basics odd, even, prime, cube, composite, cube, square, triangular to Fibonacci and Tetranacci numbers. Starting with Sum of two squares can be a square, Prof Natarajan escalated the discussion to Fermat's Last Theorem "can the sum of two nth powers can be an nth power". The students were amused by the anecdote associated with Carl Friedrich Gauss who did the task of adding up all numbers from 1 to 100 assigned by his irritated teacher immediately using the formula n(n+1)/2 while his classmates were dutifully adding.
The students were fascinated to hear that Ramanujan in a flash of a second had told his mentor Prof G H Hardy that the cab number 1729 in which he came is the smallest number which can be written as sum of two cubes in two different ways (1 and 12 as well as 9 and 10). In honour of same, 1729 is known as Ramanujan Hardy number. Students were thrilled to know that Srinvasa Ramanujan had a unique and prominent presence at the white marble Saraswati temple at Vidya Vihar Pilani Rajasthan.
Prof Natarajan sharing jokes like volume of a pizza with radius 'z' and height 'a', urged the students to appreciate the culture relevance and excitement of mathematics and enjoy learning the same. The celebrations ended with the screening of trailer of the Hollywood film "The Man who Knew Infinity". Principal Mrs Booma Natarajan anchored the proceedings including the welcome address and vote of thanks proposal.
About JMA Pilani: Smt. Jamuna Mishra Academy (JMA) established in the year 2004 is a Co-educational English Medium School at Pilani.
