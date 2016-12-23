News By Tag
Karconnect made entry on Vehicle Aftermarket Service Segment
The major events for us at the end of 2016 are reported as 'Connected Car Platform' in Pune, Innofest' in Bangalore and 'IVASS' in Delhi. After winning the Best Startup in the ICT Category at 9th GESIA Annual Awards we were all the more motivated for the upcoming events. We got our major pre-order at NSIT event held on 30th September and 1st October 2016. With these two major achievements, we got a fire-paced head start.
1st December 2016, was the date where KarConnect headed straight from Ahmedabad to Pune for the 'Connected Car Platform' event. The event started with the keynote speech by Prabhjit Singh Didyala, Managing Director for Automotive and Industrial Equipment, Accenture. It was then followed by a panel discussion about 'connected cars in India - the next ten years'. We got an opportunity to understand other innovative ideas during networking break.
We understood the views of different speakers from Harman International, Siemens Industry Software, Visteon and Mathworks India. They talked about the cyber security, automotive software engineering and other topics related to connected cars. We then headed for the lunch break.
Post Lunch, we had a good session of panel discussion about 'protecting the connected car'. Another opportunity to network was given to us after the discussion to get to know each other's perspective on the connected cars during networking break. We had few speakers talk about digital continuity, semiconductors IP, connectivity for automotive and logistics industry and much more topics that highlighted IoT technology. Well-versed speakers from B&
Following the Pune event, we registered at the venue of Innofest event in Bangalore on 8th December 2016. The event was inaugurated by Mr. Mohandas Pai, Chairman of the Board, Manipal Global Education. He also addressed the audience with his keynote speech.
There were 10 workshops, 12 DIY activities and 2 community projects which were really engaging. There was a 3D selfie contest that attracted the audience and was really fun. It was a great and interactive event for networking with talented people across India.
Networking lunch proved to be a way to exchange thoughts and ideas with other exhibitors and innovators. Innofest ended with the discussion with the patrons Mr. Amitabh Kant CEO, NITI Aayog; Mr. Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Government of India; Mr. Nandan Nilekani, Former Chairman of Infosys and Former Chairman of UIDAI; Mrs. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairman and Managing Director of Biocon and Mr. Mohandas Pai, Chairman of the Board, Manipal Global Education. KarConnect was thoroughly appreciated by other creative minds like YourStory, iSPIRT and many more. The journey from Ahmedabad to Bangalore proved to be fruitful.
KarConnect then headed to Delhi. The inauguration of the event by Anuj Guglani (Founder of World Auto Forum), Pankaj Narula, Rupinder Paintal and Tanuj Pugalia was duly notable on 10th December 2016. IVASS started with a lot of knowledge sharing by Pankaj Narula – Executive Director, After Sales Service, Maruti Suzuki India. It was then followed by World Auto Forum Award Ceremony and ExxonMobil Film screening on 'Can Profitability, Employee Satisfaction & Customer Retention go Hand in Hand'.
There were lots of innovative presenters like Sanjeev Agarwal who shared his pensive speech on connected cars platform after the coffee break. After a keynote session and Q/A with the panel members, another Film screening on 'How Technology is changing Vehicle Service, Revenue & Customer experience and expectations' had been held.
About KarConnect
KarConnect found networking lunch to be an opportunity to meet like minded people who thrive towards inventiveness. The event ended with a finals of Exxonmobil Film Screening and a vote of thanks by Anuj guglani.
KarConnect is a real time vehicle diagnosis & driving behaviour monitoring platform. It is a connected vehicle solution to manage the whole ecosystem of your vehicles. We aim to provide IoT solutions to the automotive industry by providing real-time diagnosis of the vehicles. We aim to bring aftermarket part manufacturer, service centers and automobile manufactures under one shade.
To know more about us you can contact us at marketing@karconnect.com. You can alsoregister as a partner (http://karconnect.com/
