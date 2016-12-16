News By Tag
Birla Global University Has the Best Corporate Interface in Odisha For MBA Course
The MBA programme of the University is designed in close association with the corporate industry.
"Our MBA programme is conducted in close association with the industry where everything right from student admission to designing the curriculum are in accordance with the demands from the corporate industry. The programme ensures that participants are able to work under pressure along with multi-tasking that gives them a strong academic base," opined the management of the University.
The programme is designed in such a way that students can learn about time management, an essential aspect of the corporate world. The University offers a two full year MBA programme, qualifying for which is through competitive exams like CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT and GMAT. Following this, written essays, group discussions and personal interviews are conducted with support from senior personal managers and final selection is based on work experience, professional and academic qualification.
About Birla Global University
The Birla Global University Bill 2015 was passed by the Odisha Legislative Assembly and assented by the Governor on 5th February, paving the way for the formation of the University. Set up by the Birla Academy of Art and Culture (BAAC), Kolkata, it aims to set high standards in the field of education. The outset of the University will have School of Management, School of Communication, School of Marine Science and School of Architecture & Planning. The second phase proposes to set up School of Engineering and Technology. The University also aims to introduce School of Odisha Art and Culture in a bid to promote the heritage of Odisha. For more visit http://bgu.ac.in/
