Dine to the Beat of The Twin's Band at Casa Samak Restaurant in Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
Starting from 24th December, The Twin's Band will entertain guests every evening at Casa Samak Restaurant in Coral Beach Resort Sharjah.
Haytham Aziz, Hotel Manager, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, said, "It is the festive season and we are delighted to make every moment enjoyable for our guests. Music and food are inseparable and live entertainment makes the whole atmosphere truly magical. Casa Samak is a stunning outlet offering guests an outstanding indoor and al fresco dining experience, and The Twin's Band will further add to its appeal".
Casa Samak is an authentic seafood restaurant with unrivalled views over the Arabian Gulf making for a calming seaside ambiance. The Chef's signature creations sit alongside fresh fish and barbecue delights to offer a wide and varied menu.
For reservations call +971 6 522 9999
Style / Cuisine: Seafood restaurant
Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday, 6pm – 12 Midnight (Closed on Sundays).
About Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-
Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971502093801
***@gmail.com
