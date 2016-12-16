Dine to the Beat of The Twin's Band at Casa Samak Restaurant in Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

Starting from 24th December, The Twin's Band will entertain guests every evening at Casa Samak Restaurant in Coral Beach Resort Sharjah.

Media Contact

Marketing Pro Junction

+971502093801

***@gmail.com Marketing Pro Junction+971502093801

End

-- Starting from 24December, The Twin's Band will entertain guests every evening at Casa Samak Restaurant in Coral Beach Resort Sharjah. Performing daily, except Sundays, from 7pm onwards, the popular Latin Duo will treat diners to a variety of Latin, Spanish, English and Arabic numbers as they enjoy the finest seafood and other international delights at the beautiful outlet.Haytham Aziz, Hotel Manager, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, said, "It is the festive season and we are delighted to make every moment enjoyable for our guests. Music and food are inseparable and live entertainment makes the whole atmosphere truly magical. Casa Samak is a stunning outlet offering guests an outstanding indoor and al fresco dining experience, and The Twin's Band will further add to its appeal".Casa Samak is an authentic seafood restaurant with unrivalled views over the Arabian Gulf making for a calming seaside ambiance. The Chef's signature creations sit alongside fresh fish and barbecue delights to offer a wide and varied menu.Seafood restaurantMonday to Saturday, 6pm – 12 Midnight (Closed on Sundays).The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-art fitness centre, children's pool, indoor playroom and complimentary Kid's Club as well as tennis (By Clark Francis Tennis Academy), badminton, volleyball and two outdoor swimming pools.