December 2016
20% Off On All Durable Medical Equipment From A Leading Medical Supply Store

ATLANTA - Dec. 23, 2016 - PRLog -- Medical Supply Group Store, a leading online medical supply store, is offering 20% discounts on purchase of any durable medical equipment on their store, selling respiratory, diagnostics and surgical instruments, wound care products, orthopaedic supplies and equipment, tracheostomy care items, urinary catheter supplies, and a lot more.

On each and every durable medical equipment, a flat price discount is being offered. All of them are from leading brands and buyers don't have to worry about their quality.

A great selection of durable medical equipment and supplies is up for grabs. All of their products are shipped for free of cost provided given orders over $100. Free shipping service combining with this 20% discount offer reduces overall purchase costs of a product online.

"What you will find interesting with this store is their easy checkout process. We deliver orders through one of the world's best shipping services," said an executive of Medical Supply Group Store, www.medicalsupplygroup.com

About The Medical Supply Group:

Since 1993, The Medical Supply Group has been a supplier of medical and surgical equipment and supplies to clinics and hospitals, consumers, medical professionals, schools, businesses and governmental and non-profit agencies. They've team of committed professionals to deliver their services and solutions to their customers. Their teams also enable them to fulfil their mission of offering the absolute best service and selection on medical equipment and supplies at the best possible price. For more details, log on MedicalSupplyGroup.com

Website: www.medicalsupplygroup.com

Contact Address:

3040 Amwiler Road Ste C

Atlanta, GA 30360

Phone number: 800-278-0227 (Monday-Friday 8:30 am to 5 pm EST)

Fax number: 800-964-9901

Email: info@medicalsupplygroup.com

