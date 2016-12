AICSYS Inc., RCK-310MA: 3U Rackmount Chassis with 10 Drive Bays for Cloud Computing

The Perfect Soluting for Cloud Computing in 3U Industrial Rackmount Chassis with Ten drive bays by AICSYS Inc.

--AICSYS Inc remarkable powerhouse chassis ofis the perfect solution for Cloud Computing Technologies. The 3U Industrial Rackmount Chassis is in a sleek yet rugged package with branding lockable front door for protection security.designed to maximize space while not cutting corners on product features, thesupports a total of (10) Drive bays, making it ideally suited for a Media Server application. The Drive Bays consist of (2) 5.25" Bays & (8) 3.5" Drive Bays, one external, allowing users to configure the bays as they see fit. To protection security measures, the RCK-310MA Drive Bays are located behind a lockable front panel include the (2) USB ports and Removable Air Filters where could be found.AICSYS Inc created thefor the simple installation, ease to use was our main concern; thus the ATX Motherboard was the ideal choice for a computing platform. When paired with one of AICSYS's Motherboards such as our MBC-6507 ( http://www.aicsys.com/ Industrial-Motherboards- MBC-6507.html ), which supports the Intel® i3/i5/i7 Processors/Dual Display, a PS2 PSU, and all Drive Bays populated, themakes for one powerful media server with the Cloud Computing technologies.AICSYS has made a name for itself in the Industrial PC Marketplace by providing customers with quality solutions and impeccable customer support. Contact us today to see what a difference an AICSYS solution will make to your next project.• Heavy-Duty Steel Construction• 1x60mm & 1x80mm Ball-Bearing Fan• Space for an Additional 60mm Fan• Temperature board with LED indicators on front panel• Support ATX Power Supply• Compatible with ATX motherboard