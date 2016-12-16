AICSYS Inc., RCK-310MA: 3U Rackmount Chassis with 10 Drive Bays for Cloud Computing

 
Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- AICSYS Inc., RCK-310MA, the Perfect Soluting for Cloud Computing in 3U Industrial Rackmount Chassis wiht Ten drive bays

AICSYS Inc remarkable powerhouse chassis of RCK-310MA is the perfect solution for Cloud Computing Technologies. The 3U Industrial Rackmount Chassis is in a sleek yet rugged package with branding lockable front door for protection security.

RCK-310MA designed to maximize space while not cutting corners on product features, the RCK-310MA supports a total of (10) Drive bays, making it ideally suited for a Media Server application. The Drive Bays consist of (2) 5.25" Bays & (8) 3.5" Drive Bays, one external, allowing users to configure the bays as they see fit. To protection security measures, the RCK-310MA Drive Bays are located behind a lockable front panel include the (2) USB ports and Removable Air Filters where could be found.

AICSYS Inc created the RCK-310MA for the simple installation, ease to use was our main concern; thus the ATX Motherboard was the ideal choice for a computing platform. When paired with one of AICSYS's Motherboards such as our MBC-6507 (http://www.aicsys.com/Industrial-Motherboards-MBC-6507.html), which supports the Intel® i3/i5/i7 Processors/Dual Display, a PS2 PSU, and all Drive Bays populated, the RCK-310MA makes for one powerful media server with the Cloud Computing technologies.

AICSYS has made a name for itself in the Industrial PC Marketplace by providing customers with quality solutions and impeccable customer support. Contact us today to see what a difference an AICSYS solution will make to your next project.

Product Features

• Heavy-Duty Steel Construction
• 1x60mm & 1x80mm Ball-Bearing Fan
• Space for an Additional 60mm Fan
• Temperature board with LED indicators on front panel
• Support ATX Power Supply
• Compatible with ATX motherboard MBC-6507

