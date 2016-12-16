News By Tag
AICSYS Inc., RCK-310MA: 3U Rackmount Chassis with 10 Drive Bays for Cloud Computing
The Perfect Soluting for Cloud Computing in 3U Industrial Rackmount Chassis with Ten drive bays by AICSYS Inc.
AICSYS Inc remarkable powerhouse chassis of RCK-310MA is the perfect solution for Cloud Computing Technologies. The 3U Industrial Rackmount Chassis is in a sleek yet rugged package with branding lockable front door for protection security.
RCK-310MA designed to maximize space while not cutting corners on product features, the RCK-310MA supports a total of (10) Drive bays, making it ideally suited for a Media Server application. The Drive Bays consist of (2) 5.25" Bays & (8) 3.5" Drive Bays, one external, allowing users to configure the bays as they see fit. To protection security measures, the RCK-310MA Drive Bays are located behind a lockable front panel include the (2) USB ports and Removable Air Filters where could be found.
AICSYS Inc created the RCK-310MA for the simple installation, ease to use was our main concern; thus the ATX Motherboard was the ideal choice for a computing platform. When paired with one of AICSYS's Motherboards such as our MBC-6507 (http://www.aicsys.com/
AICSYS has made a name for itself in the Industrial PC Marketplace by providing customers with quality solutions and impeccable customer support. Contact us today to see what a difference an AICSYS solution will make to your next project.
Product Features
• Heavy-Duty Steel Construction
• 1x60mm & 1x80mm Ball-Bearing Fan
• Space for an Additional 60mm Fan
• Temperature board with LED indicators on front panel
• Support ATX Power Supply
• Compatible with ATX motherboard MBC-6507
