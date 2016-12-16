Christmas is about Religious Persecution

Our world is continually being confronted with religious persecution, bigotry, misogyny and racism.

-- "Our message this year is to confront the issues of religious persecution, bigotry and racism," said Mike Gore, CEO of Open Doors Australia."Jesus' claims to be the Messiah, The Christ, The Son of God, were all religious statements that lead to his crucifixion for blasphemy."Ever since Christians have been persecuted for their faith."The ISIS crisis is a persecution of minorities, whether they are Christians, Yazidis, Shi-ah or Sufis."Jesus' great statements this Christmas are "But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those that curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you," Gore concluded.FACT FILE OPEN DOORSIn over 60 countries we are...PROVIDING BIBLES AND CHRISTIAN LITERATUREOpen Doors provides a wide range of biblical materials in various languages to persecuted Christians, including study bibles, children's bibles, MP3 bibles and discipleship literature.TRAINING IN LEADERSHIP AND DISCIPLESHIPOpen Doors offers training in church leadership and discipling others, in order to help believers grow in their faith and learn how to stand strong in the midst of persecution.SUSTAINING LIVES, SUPPORTING LIVELIHOODSOpen Doors practically supports victims of persecution, violence and natural disaster. We assist families, widows and orphans with literacy training, livelihood and business opportunities.BRINGING PERSONAL ENCOURAGEMENTOpen Doors brings personal encouragement to many persecuted believers in various ways, including letter writing campaigns, as well as sending travelers to meet and pray with them in their local areas.SPEAKING OUT IN ADVOCACYOpen Doors helps persecuted believers by advocating on their behalf, providing legal support, seeking positive policy changes and campaigning in Australia.RAISING AWARENESS AND ENCOURAGING PRAYEROpen Doors produces a range of resources that are available to Australian Christians, alerting them to the needs to the persecuted church and encouraging prayerful support.