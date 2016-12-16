 
Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Packaging Giants Offer 10% Off On Every Product This X-Mas

Site-Wide Sale Announced by Packaging Supplies By Mail on the occasion of X-mas
 
 
SOLON, Ohio - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- This festive season has walked in with exciting offers and appearances. The PackagingSuppliesByMail.Com team has revamped their website look with a Christmas theme and added functionalities to make shopping a more enjoyable journey. As people are busy with fetching the perfect gifts for their loved ones, they are well-equipped with secured packing material so that patrons can wrap their precious gift items.

They have announced a booming 10% off on all purchases made from thier website for the complete month of December by entering the code "XMAS10". Their customers are well in advance prepared for their announcements for discount offers. If you have never purchased from them, try once and they'll ensure you a grand on items you've purchase. PackagingSuppliesByMai.Com are known for quality industrial supplies including stretch wraps, industrial gloves, tapes, and shipping mailing envelopes. They also stock medical supplies for industrial purposes. Their medical products include bandage wraps, examination gloves, gauze pads, fingertip protection, and emergency response products. Recently, they have added a line of disposable safety supplies which received a massive response. Safety supplies like disposable beard covers, disposable hair nets, aprons, safety vests, dust masks, and disposable shoe covers are mostly in demand. Their products aim at providing a secure packaging for precious items.

For your convenience and as an added advantage to your Christmas savings, PackagingSuppliesByMai.Com have introduced a discount of 10% on all the website products. Don't forget to enter the code "XMAS10". Order and obtain the offer. They believe in spreading happiness and welcome you to contribute too. Visit their online store https://www.packagingsuppliesbymail.com or dial 1-800-456-2467 to know the details.
Email:***@packagingsuppliesbymail.com
Phone:1-800-456-2467
