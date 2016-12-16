News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Get Secured with NTSPL's Free Web Security
NTSPL Hosting offers CDN, DNS, DDoS protection, SiteLock, SSL Certificate, Code Guard and other Web Security absolutely free for their web hosting customers. Customers can avail this facility to enhance your business.
NTSPL Hosting is one of the leading web hosting providers that offers CDN, DNS, DDoS protection and other premium Web Security free of charge for their web hosting customers. Being one of the most trusted domain name registration company based in Bhubaneswar Odisha India they offer companies with domain names that perfectly suits their nature of business. The main goal of this company is to help companies to find domain names in compliance with the nature of their business.
When starting a new website for any business, it is crucial to select a unique and memorable domain name. The domain name has to be creative, cool and catchy. As it the best way to attract visitors as it is the domain name that supports your brand. If you're searching for a reliable and trusted domain name registration company in India (https://www.ntsplhosting.com/
They offer a variety of key services in the area of Web Hosting, Domain Name Registration, Web Apps Development, data and all types of online Business Development Tools including value-added service.
Know about some basic information about the below mentioned services:
Content Distribution Network (CDN) – CDN is a system of strategically positioned servers throughout the world. These servers manage and accelerate your content. The primary goals of a CDN are about speed, scalability and high-availability.
Domain Name System (DNS) – DNS is a hierarchical naming system built on a distributed database. It is used to resolve human-readable hostnames into machine readable IP addresses.
Distributed denial of service (DDoS) Protection –DDoS is an attack method used to deny access for authentic users of an online service. DDoS Attack Protection provides a web-based user interface where users can observe detailed information about their incoming and outgoing network traffic. Reports include: total traffic, traffic by application type, traffic by network protocol, traffic by country, ongoing Mitigations, ongoing DDoS alerts and detailed information regarding the DDoS attack.
SiteLock - SiteLock monitors your website 24x7 for vulnerabilities and attacks, which means you can worry less about your website and more about your business. SiteLock automatically scans your website for malware to ensure they are not being blocked or spammed.
SSL Certificate - SSL is the backbone of our secure Internet and it protects your sensitive information as it travels across the world's computer networks. SSL is essential for protecting your website, even if it doesn't handle sensitive information like credit cards. It provides privacy, critical security and data integrity for both your websites and your users' personal information. Now SSL is no longer optional. Secure your website with SSL before browser starts penalizing your site.
Code Guard - CodeGuard automatially monitors your website's files & databases for changes, performs backups and notifies you by email. Connect your website to CodeGuard using your SFTP/MySQL information. Once connected, an initial backup will start automatically.
With the explosion in growth amongst online users around the world, more companies than ever are looking to improve the performance of their websites. NTSPL Hosting has been proud to support them over the past decade, providing high quality impartial advice to some of the biggest online names.
NTSPL Hosting is a one stop destination that offers domain names as well as web hosting services to businesses of all sizes at truly affordable prices. The company has its credence in the market for offering a reliable domain names registration platform that simplifies and speeds up domain name services. Visit their website https://www.ntsplhosting.com/
About The Company:
Nexus Technoware Solution Private Limited (NTSPL) is the most trusted web hosting firm located in India. NTSPL is a 'Microsoft Silver Certified' partner, ISO 9001-2008 Certified Company and STPI Registered firm which specializes in best-in-class Software Development, Web Apps Development, Website Designing, Web Hosting, Corporate Email Solution, and Web Security & Mobile Messaging & Voice Solution.
Media Contact
Sagar Mohanty
8260003333
***@ntspl.co.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse