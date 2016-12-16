Body Sense Massage School-Enroll in the 4 days Kaveh Healing Massage Course to be held in March

The institute welcomes the students to join the most anticipated program to be held in London

Body Sense Massage School

-- The Body Sense Massage School has taken a step ahead to make their courses useful for the aspiring kids to participate in the four-day course to be held at the Mariott Hotel, London. The course will focus on Kaveh Healing Massage that is to be taken place on 10th, 11th, 12th, & 13th of March 2017.The 4-day session will be based on Kaveh techniques that involve both the processes of whole body massage and trigger point therapy. The students will get to learn about strokes of the advanced sports massages and to heal the sports injuries, abdominal massage & pressure points for the constipation issue and trigger point therapy.There will be a vast theoretical and practical session, which the former enfolds in-depth knowledge about sports massage, usage & benefits & contraindication of fomentation and cryotherapy, contusions and injuries, constipation massage and more. The course is unique as it bestows valuable and informative information about the massages and the body parts that require more attention.In the practical session, the trainer concentrates on the therapy massage over Pectoralis Minor, Serratus Anterior, Quadratus Lumborum, Teres Minor & Major, Lattisimus Dorsi, and Common Flexors. 16 major muscle movement and 7 pressure points for constipation are taught during the strenuous class.For the sports massage, 32 stretching techniques are taught that includes major muscles like Trapezius, Lavator Scapulae, Teres Major & Minor, Rhomboid Major & Minor, Forearm extensors & flexors, Rectus Femoris, and more.The course will be held for four-days instead of two-days so that the students can have a better hands-on practice during the practical classes. The Kaveh healing massage combines many techniques that can heal various complex problems of the body and help the patients to live a healthy life. The course charges £1665, which can be paid in installment, £400 Deposit for securing the spot and £1265 on the day of training.The Body Sense Massage School is the well-known massage institute that has taken steps to launch Kaveh Healing Massage during the four days training in London. The course to be taught will be held on March 2017, thus the students can start enrolling themselves for the course. It will be of great benefits as it will involve strict training of the professional therapist and mentors. Apart from hand on training, the masters will also provide interesting lessons on the human body.If you are aspiring to become a professional massage therapist, get admitted in the Kaveh Healing Massage courses and become eligible to treat your own patients. Come down to the training venue in the aforesaid dates.The London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor SquareDuke Street. London, UK, W1K 6JP (Mayfair 3 Function Room)£1665 (£400 Deposit for securing the spot and £1265 in the day of training)info@bodysensemassageschool.com.au