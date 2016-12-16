News By Tag
Singapore Company Registration: Progressive Tax Regime a Key to Success
We at Taxationservices.com.sg, a leading online portal, are trying to give an inside scoop on the Singapore company registration & Singapore taxation. These are the prime factors that attract foreigners to incorporate a company in Singapore.
"Many a time, people come to us to enquire what really invites a huge pool of foreign investors and entrepreneurs to come to Singapore and build their dream over here. As per our experience and expertise, we have found the key driver to be the attractive tax regime of the country. We have published this release to disseminate our analysis or finding to the mass of people who desperately want to know about it.
One can learn how tax framework of Singapore has been designed to benefit the new entrants. We have analyzed the benefits of registering a company from a tax point of view," she further added.
From last few decades, Singapore has been deemed to be a preferred business hub for both new and established entrepreneurs alike. One of the vital aspects that encourage Singapore company registration is the tax incentives, allowance, and exemptions offered by the honest government.
The corporate income tax rate in Singapore is capped at 17%, which is one of the lowest in the world. On top of it, the generous government has rolled out a series of incentives including zero-tax benefits for start-ups.
The tax exemption is open to all new companies except these two types of companies:
• A company whose principal activity is that of investment holding and
• A company whose principal activity is that of developing properties for sale, investment, or both.
To qualify for tax exemption for start-ups, eligible companies must satisfy these three qualifying conditions:
• The company must be incorporated in Singapore;
• The company must be a tax resident in Singapore for that year;
• The company must not have more than 20 shareholders throughout the basis period for that YA where:
• all of the shareholders are individuals "beneficially and directly" holding the shares in their own names; or
• at least one shareholder is an individual "beneficially and directly" holding at least 10% of the issued ordinary shares of the company.
This full tax exemptions scheme is applicable for first three years of incorporation. Following that, a company can enjoy partial tax exemptions (applicable tax rate is 8.5%) on its annual revenue up to S$300,000. And headline tax rate will be applicable for those companies whose taxable income is more than SDG 300,000.
According to Singapore budget 2016, companies can enjoy income tax rebate up to 50% for the YA 2016-2017, capped at S$20,000 for each year.
The continued effort of Singapore government to sign comprehensive tax agreements with different countries has enabled many foreign nationals to avoid double taxation burden. Singapore so far has added more than 70 tax treaties to its extensive network.
A locally incorporated company is considered to be a tax resident of Singapore even if it is wholly owned by foreign national if directors meeting held in Singapore. A Singapore tax resident company is eligible to enjoy tax exemption on foreign-sourced dividends, overseas branch office profits, and foreign-sourced service income under section 13(8) of the Income Tax Act.
The entire tax structure has been designed in a manner to attract maximum global investors and entrepreneurs so as to enhance its economy. The liberal government has made every possible effort to make the policies extremely business-friendly. As a result, the company registration process has been made easier and prompt. The process can be done electronically, ensuring easy, fast and hassle-free incorporation to the business aspirants.
The government has succeeded in its endeavor to a greater extent. This is the reason why Singapore is increasingly evolving despite the fact that the Republic has no natural resources. Its economy entirely relies on trade and finance. In a bid to make the nation economy robust and highly competitive, the government has designed the very attractive one-tier tax system of Singapore with a series of tax incentives and benefits.
Ms. Meena discussed that "We have helped many foreign companies in shifting the bases from their native land to Singapore. They took this critical decision just to get rid of the massive tax burden back in their respective native countries. The businesses are happy with their decision as it has minimized the tax burden and enabled them to keep maximum disposable income with them. The difference they have witnessed in tax liabilities is huge."
Over the years, the team of company incorporation of Singapore Taxation Services has been providing high-end assistance to clients intending to set up a company in Singapore. The pocket-friendly services of the firm are best suitable for small and medium enterprises.
