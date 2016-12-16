 
News By Tag
* #TheLongRyders
* Translator
* #Californiatourdates
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nashville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


The Long Ryders Add Additional California Shows

Translator Added as Support on Two Southern California Club Dates
 
 
(c) Henry Diltz The Long Ryders
(c) Henry Diltz The Long Ryders
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* #TheLongRyders
* Translator
* #Californiatourdates

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Nashville - Tennessee - US

Subject:
* Events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Dec. 21, 2016 - PRLog -- Leading up to their appearance at April's prestigious Stagecoach Festival, the Long Ryders have added three club dates including their triumphant return to the famed Roxy Theatre on LA's Sunset Strip.

The band have added old friends and San Francisco alt-rock darlings Translator to their two club shows in Southern California, and will play with Translator at the just-announced date at The Chapel in San Francisco on Wednesday, April 26. All three shows are all ages, with the support going on at 9pm and the headliner at 10pm.

The Long Ryders April 2017 tour dates:
April 26 – The Chapel, San Francisco
April 28 – Constellation Room, Santa Ana  (produced by Goldenvoice)
April 29 – The Roxy, West Hollywood  (produced by Goldenvoice)
April 30 – Stagecoach Festival, Indio  (produced by Goldenvoice & The Messina Group)

The Long Ryders have appeared in Europe, the UK and the Northeast U.S. as part of their Final Wild Songs 2016 – 2017 Tour in support of their much-vaunted 2016 4-CD career retrospective on Cherry Red Records.

Longtime fans will see the same classic Long Ryders' line-up that recorded three highly acclaimed studio albums and toured extensively, including the recent dates: Sid Griffin (guitar, vocals), Stephen McCarthy (guitar, vocals), Greg Sowders (drums) and Tom Stevens (bass, vocals).

Another major Long Ryders' announcement is expected in January.

The Long Ryders:
Website - http://www.thelongryders.com
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/TheLongRyders-206678626039432/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/Longryders
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/thelongrydersofficial

Contact
Betsy Alexander
Red Queen Management
***@redqueenmgmt.com
End
Source:The Long Ryders
Email:***@redqueenmgmt.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Red Queen Management News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 21, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share