News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Long Ryders Add Additional California Shows
Translator Added as Support on Two Southern California Club Dates
The band have added old friends and San Francisco alt-rock darlings Translator to their two club shows in Southern California, and will play with Translator at the just-announced date at The Chapel in San Francisco on Wednesday, April 26. All three shows are all ages, with the support going on at 9pm and the headliner at 10pm.
The Long Ryders April 2017 tour dates:
April 26 – The Chapel, San Francisco
April 28 – Constellation Room, Santa Ana (produced by Goldenvoice)
April 29 – The Roxy, West Hollywood (produced by Goldenvoice)
April 30 – Stagecoach Festival, Indio (produced by Goldenvoice & The Messina Group)
The Long Ryders have appeared in Europe, the UK and the Northeast U.S. as part of their Final Wild Songs 2016 – 2017 Tour in support of their much-vaunted 2016 4-CD career retrospective on Cherry Red Records.
Longtime fans will see the same classic Long Ryders' line-up that recorded three highly acclaimed studio albums and toured extensively, including the recent dates: Sid Griffin (guitar, vocals), Stephen McCarthy (guitar, vocals), Greg Sowders (drums) and Tom Stevens (bass, vocals).
Another major Long Ryders' announcement is expected in January.
The Long Ryders:
Website - http://www.thelongryders.com
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Betsy Alexander
Red Queen Management
***@redqueenmgmt.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse