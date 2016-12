The Long Ryders Add Additional California Shows

Translator Added as Support on Two Southern California Club Dates

(c) Henry Diltz The Long Ryders

Contact

Betsy Alexander

Red Queen Management

***@redqueenmgmt.com Betsy AlexanderRed Queen Management

End

-- Leading up to their appearance at April's prestigious Stagecoach Festival, the Long Ryders have added three club dates including their triumphant return to the famed Roxy Theatre on LA's Sunset Strip.The band have added old friends and San Francisco alt-rock darlings Translator to their two club shows in Southern California, and will play with Translator at the just-announced date at The Chapel in San Francisco on Wednesday, April 26. All three shows are all ages, with the support going on at 9pm and the headliner at 10pm.April 26 – The Chapel, San FranciscoApril 28 – Constellation Room, Santa Ana (produced by Goldenvoice)April 29 – The Roxy, West Hollywood (produced by Goldenvoice)April 30 – Stagecoach Festival, Indio (produced by Goldenvoice & The Messina Group)The Long Ryders have appeared in Europe, the UK and the Northeast U.S. as part of their Final Wild Songs 2016 – 2017 Tour in support of their much-vaunted 2016 4-CD career retrospective on Cherry Red Records.Longtime fans will see the same classic Long Ryders' line-up that recorded three highly acclaimed studio albums and toured extensively, including the recent dates: Sid Griffin (guitar, vocals), Stephen McCarthy (guitar, vocals), Greg Sowders (drums) and Tom Stevens (bass, vocals).Another major Long Ryders' announcement is expected in January.The Long Ryders:Website - http://www.thelongryders.com Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ TheLongRyders- 206678626039432/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/LongrydersYouTube - https://www.youtube.com/thelongrydersofficial