Gail Mancuso Wins Silver Honors at Tokyo International Photography Competition
San Francisco Cityscape Is Also Awarded Honorable Mention at TIFA
Entries from 70 countries were judged by a panel of international photography experts, reviewing each piece on the basis of originality, creativity and excellence of execution. The work will be included in the TIFA exhibition in Tokyo.
Her work draws inspiration from the streets of the world's most iconic cities, using a unique approach to color, light and layering to produce multi-image works that evoke the diversity, energy and beauty of urban life and is part of private and public collections throughout the US, UK, and Italy.
She is represented by Hilton | Asmus Gallery in Chicago and Rotella Gallery in both SoHo, New York City and Bellevue, Washington. Her "New York Synchronicity"
TIFA FOTO AWARDS' goal is to recognize, reward and expose talented photographers from around the world and introduce them to the creative community in Japan. www.tokyofotoawrds.jp
For further information, visit www.gailmancuso.com, www.rotellagallery.com or www.hilton-asmus.com.
Gail Mancuso Photography
***@gailmancuso.com
