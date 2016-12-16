 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Gail Mancuso Wins Silver Honors at Tokyo International Photography Competition

San Francisco Cityscape Is Also Awarded Honorable Mention at TIFA
 
TIFA Award
TIFA Award
CHICAGO - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- Gail Mancuso has been awarded Silver Honors and Honorable Mention at the Tokyo International Foto Awards (TIFA) for her work entitled "San Francisco Synchronicity," in the category of professional fine art collage.

Entries from 70 countries were judged by a panel of international photography experts, reviewing each piece on the basis of originality, creativity and excellence of execution. The work will be included in the TIFA exhibition in Tokyo.

Her work draws inspiration from the streets of the world's most iconic cities, using a unique approach to color, light and layering to produce multi-image works that evoke the diversity, energy and beauty of urban life and is part of private and public collections throughout the US, UK, and Italy.

She is represented by Hilton | Asmus Gallery in Chicago and Rotella Gallery in both SoHo, New York City and Bellevue, Washington. Her "New York Synchronicity" and "Chicago Synchronicity" have won awards in Paris and Moscow competitions. Visit her website at www.gailmancuso.com to view available works.

TIFA FOTO AWARDS' goal is to recognize, reward and expose talented photographers from around the world and introduce them to the creative community in Japan. www.tokyofotoawrds.jp

For further information, visit www.gailmancuso.com, www.rotellagallery.com or www.hilton-asmus.com.

Contact
Gail Mancuso Photography
***@gailmancuso.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12609406/1
End
Source:
Email:***@gailmancuso.com Email Verified
Tags:Cityscape, Street Photography, Collage, Public Art, Mural, Gallery, Art Gallery, Art
Industry:Arts, Fashion, Photography
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share