Deskera wins the 2016 prestigious Vanguard Award at the Asia Enterprise BRAND Awards

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Cloud

• SME

• Erp Industry:

• Software Location:

• Singapore - Singapore - Singapore Subject:

• Awards

Contact

Andrew Nai

***@cogentcomms.com Andrew Nai

End

-- Strong recognition of Deskera as an innovator and solution provider of choice in the Software as a Service ("SaaS) space Explosive growth by Deskera with revenue increase of over 100% year on year since 2013 and with plans to maintain the same pace in the years aheadSingapore-based Deskera Holdings Ltd. ("Deskera" or the "Company"), an Enterprise Software provider and the leading cloud-based business software provider in South-East Asia, has won the prestigious Vanguard Award at the prestigious Asia Enterprise BRAND Awards ("AEBA") 2016.The Vanguard Award is bestowed to enterprises established for at least five (5) years, displaying strong innovation and are emerging to make a name for themselves in the industry. This Award also encourages and enables up and coming brands to stand out and triumph in an increasingly competitive environment.During the AEBA 2016 presentation ceremony, the Chairman of the Awards Committee and PTL Group's General Manager Mr Fong Kwok Shiung stated: "The Brand that is Deskera truly has broken boundaries and moved ahead of its competition. Deskera has shown sheer dedication, effort, innovative strategies and robust teamwork to shape the brand into the extraordinary company that it is today. I heartily congratulate Deskera for winning the Vanguard Award of the year at the Asia Enterprise BRAND Awards 2016"."It's an honour for us to be recognized as innovators in the SaaS category, who can serve enterprises of all sizes to optimize their business processes with Deskera products", said Mr Shashank Dixit, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Deskera.Deskera's focus is on configuring their business software suite to give their customers a competitive advantage by increasing their operational efficiency and streamlining their processes.All Deskera's applications are available via a single browser based interface, which can be accessed from any device - desktop, laptop, mobile, and any platform, including Android, Windows and iOS, making it the most unique solution.Deskera intends to expand regional sales capabilities to complement direct sales efforts. Their key focus is to develop a regional sales structure to target Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia companies.Apart from developing their sales initiatives, Deskera also plans to continue building its business locally as well as globally. Brand recognition outside Singapore and Malaysia will be enhanced to enable Deskera to compete with more established companies.End.About AEBA (www.aebawards.com)The inaugural Asia Enterprise BRAND Awards (AEBA) emerges from the need to recognize and reward excellent branding and marketing decisions by enterprises as they seek to grow their businesses. It is a premier awards platform in Asia which aims to recognize successful sterling local and foreign brands and to accelerate the growth of up-and-coming brands in the region. Distinguished past winners include Singtel, Banyan Tree Spas, Nippon Paint, Tunglok Group, Regent Hotel and Wing Tai Asia. The Awards is featured extensively in the Business Times, Tatler and the PEAK magazine.About Deskera (www.deskera.com)Founded in 2008, Deskera is a leading cloud-based integrated business management software provider across Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, Deskera has offices in Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Australia and USA. Deskera's simple and robust enterprise software has over 80,000 users, powers more 3,000 SMEs and businesses globally and its products serve a wide range of industries such as manufacturing, trading, distribution, engineering, and building and construction. Deskera was acknowledged for its Southeast Asia Market Leadership for Integrated Business Applications as a Service (BAaaS) Suite by Frost & Sullivan in 2015 and was recognised as one of the 20 Most Promising CRM Solution Providers in 2015 by CIO Review Magazine. Deskera's premium clients include Grant Thornton, Mitsubishi, Baker Tilly, Olympus, Trans-Cabs, Killiney Kopitiam, Sports Fashion, Sushi Tei and many others in the Asia-Pacific region and its key investors include Aris PrimePartners Asset Management, Tembusu Partners and Tikehau Capital.