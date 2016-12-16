Country(s)
IPD Announces Innovative IPDStyle™ Gasket Sets
IPD now offers IPDStyle Heavy-Duty Gasket Sets for a wide range of applications
IPD has been delivering quality, performance, and value in the aftermarket since 1955. "YOU HAVE A CHOICE…IPD is the leading OE dealer alternative for high quality and reliable engine parts," notes Egan Hernandez, IPD's Marketing Manager. "IPDStyle complete gasket sets are one of the most popular innovations from IPD. Many IPD customers have already discovered that these kits save time and money compared to OE style kits." Features and benefits include:
• Available for Out-of-Frame and In-Frame engine overhauls, as well as for Cylinder Head repair.
• Expertly configured by IPD so you have all the components you need to complete your service (IPD does the work for you, one IPDStyle set replaces many OE style sets)
• Components bagged in sub-assemblies with identification for the applicable areas of service (no need to waste time searching)
• Complete contents listing provided so you know what you are receiving (no surprises)
• Latest technologies incorporated, such as multi-layer steel (MLS) and composite head gaskets (up-to-date designs ensure set availability for the latest applications)
• Premium materials for reliability, longevity, and performance (quality designed into each set)
• Proven durability around the world in the harshest environments (built to last)
• Industry leading warranty protection (peace of mind)
• Extremely wide range of applications available (no need to look elsewhere)
Egan adds, "Many happy IPD customers have reported that using IPDStyle Gasket Sets saves them a significant number of hours (time and money) during the ordering, handling, storage, and especially throughout the repair process.
