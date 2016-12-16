Country(s)
Award-Winning Author's Experience with Suicide Resulted in Life Passion and New Book
Two Suicide Losses Prompted Author to Offer Multidimensional Approach to Grief Featuring Healing Touch of Reiki
Delving from her personal experience through the suicide of her best friend in 2009, and former fiancé in 2012, Ehlers combined her training as a Reiki Master and Certified Grief Recovery Specialist with her experience to create Grief Reiki, LLC, near Los Angeles.
Desiring to help others heal and recover from the grief she knows all too well, the 3-time award-winning author's newest title, "Grief Reiki," is a comprehensive handbook that leads the bereaved through easy to understand practical tips, meditations, activities, and more, and provides readers with a safe, compassionate, and healing environment for their own grief journey.
"Grief Reiki is wonderfully written. Sharon's thorough knowledge of the subject matter, her encouragement and her compassion go into creating a masterpiece that will touch the lives of many," said Sandy Evans Pullin, a Reiki master and teacher who wrote the book's foreword.
According to PsychCentral, Reiki is seen as an effective and cost-reducing method to improve health. Scientific validation of Reiki's effectiveness has helped hospitals and medical clinics bring the healing touch method mainstream where it is able to aid patients in all realms, including grief.
Ehlers is a Certified Grief Recovery Specialist, Reiki Master and teacher who offers Reiki sessions, classes, and circles from her business near Los Angeles. She has earned 3 literary awards for her book, Grief Diaries: Surviving Loss by Suicide. The book Grief Reiki is available now on Amazon and will soon be available in over 40,000 retail outlets around the world. Learn more at grief-reiki.com.
