Loola Cosmetics Launches Hybrid Beauty Line Loola Cosmetics Hybrid Lip Sculptors TORONTO - Dec. 21, 2016 - PRLog -- Loola Cosmetics is an innovative beauty line based in Canada. Loola is inspired by beauty professionals and travelers on a diverse scale. Our mission is to create a high level of beauty innovation that is accessible to beauty lovers as well as artists with the most convenient, customizable, easy to use, multi-purpose line of products with a diverse variety of colors in the industry. We want to inspire creativity and artistry in our average consumer by providing the most efficient beauty solutions. Our product line is healthy, cruelty-free, non-carcinogenic, and long-lasting. Our goal is to Ultimately be a smarter way of cosmetic enhancement. This year we launched our Hybrid beauty products starting with our Hybrid Lip Sculptor



Beauty lovers and enthusiasts often find their drawers and beauty kits cluttered with cosmetics, but our new multipurpose beauty products (starting with our Hybrid Lip Sculptor) prove that minimalism can go a long way. In order to make the most of the money they spend and for convenience, many savvy beauty shoppers are making the smart choice to purchase single products that are double duty (multi-functional) . We've been fans of many-in-1 products ever since technology came along. Call it our inner lazy doll, but there's something incredibly appealing about any travel friendly product that saves us time, money, and reduces clutter. Why use two or three products when you could use just one to accomplish the same effect? Enter the new generation of Loola hybrid beauty products. Loola Cosmetics Hybrid beauty line wins all the major factors (from convenience to price)! We have started this line with our lip product. The Loola Cosmetics hybrid lip sculptor is 2 in 1 lipstick with 4 functions. It has a liquid lipstick, and lipstick in different shades that can be mixed, matched, worn alone, or used to create an ombré styled Lip. All our products are available on our website



