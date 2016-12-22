Miss Portugal cuts ribbon of first Electro Fitness Studio in Washington DC

A trend sweeping Europe, the 20 minute workout that gives the results of 90 minutes with Whole Body Electronic Muscle Stimulation open at Sport & Health Herndon

1 2 3 4 5 Personal 20 (128) Personal 20 (143) aNDREAIA WITH ENGLISH Vivafit3032 Vivafit2899 HERNDON, Va. - Dec. 21, 2016 - PRLog -- A trend sweeping Europe, the 20 minute workout that gives the results of 90 minutes with Whole Body Electronic Muscle Stimulation open at Sport & Health Herndon



Herndon, December 21st – Personal20, the Electro Fitness Studio, had its Grand Opening event at Sport & Health Worldgate location on December 19th. A Portuguese brand currently with 10 locations abroad, hosted a cocktail and ribbon cutting ceremony with Miss Portugal, Cristina Viana.



The first Personal20 in the USA, a studio dedicated to whole body electronic muscle stimulation, is "a boutique inside the health club". "The fitness industry and traditional health club operators have been witnessing the rapid growth of boutique studios with a niche value proposition. Having a Personal20 Studio at the entrance of a Sport & Health club is a unique opportunity to offer somethinginnovative that can reach the un-tapped market and serve as a great first step towards fitness," says Connie Ruiz, who is on the executive board and leading the project for the USA. The service is available for non-members while members of Sport & Health have a member discount.



Personal20 is powered by E-Fit technology, the first of its kind from Europe to have the FDA clearance. "This new technology will be revolutionary for the fitness industry. The stimulation of 350 muscle combined with active exercise obtains outstanding results in a 20 minute workout," says Connie, who is also the exclusive distributor for E-Fit machines in VA/MD/DC territory.



The Sport & Health club in Herndon, Virginia is home of the first showcase location. No fitness club in the area has more ways to get fit than Sport & Health. Staying true to this differentiation factor, here is one more new way to get fit. The E-Fit technology can deliver over 36,000 muscle contractions in 1 session.



This training method has been used for over 30 years by professional athletes and it highly regarded by doctors and physiotherapists in Europe.



Now fitness professionals can deliver a whole body electronic muscle stimulation (EMS) workout with all the benefits of increasing strength, body-shaping, and back-pain relief. This technology has been used for 7 years in Germany, Spain, Belgium and Hungary.



Naturally our muscles achieve movement when the brain sends electrical impulses. Wearing a special work-out suit with 20 electrodes, EMS also sends electrical impulses to our muscles. Highly effective results can be obtained when combined with exercise.



The training is very versatile with 3 different impulses. Low impulse stimulates blood circulation and the lymphatic system. This is effective for muscle relaxation and cellulite elimination. The medium impulse is appropriate for cardio fitness training with muscles contracting and relaxing. The high impulse reaches deep muscle tissues not easily reached by conventional exercises. Used for muscle building, toning, weight loss and recovery after childbirth.



Media Contact

Connie Ruiz

7542030085

***@personal20.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12609369/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12609369/2

https://www.prlog.org/ 12609369/3

https://www.prlog.org/ 12609369/4

https://www.prlog.org/ 12609369/5 Connie Ruiz7542030085 End -- A trend sweeping Europe, the 20 minute workout that gives the results of 90 minutes with Whole Body Electronic Muscle Stimulation open at Sport & Health HerndonHerndon, December 21– Personal20, the Electro Fitness Studio, had its Grand Opening event at Sport & Health Worldgate location on December 19. A Portuguese brand currently with 10 locations abroad, hosted a cocktail and ribbon cutting ceremony with Miss Portugal, Cristina VianaThe first Personal20 in the USA, a studio dedicated to whole body electronic muscle stimulation, is "a boutique inside the health club". "The fitness industry and traditional health club operators have been witnessing the rapid growth of boutique studios with a niche value proposition. Having a Personal20 Studio at the entrance of a Sport & Health club is a unique opportunity to offer somethinginnovative that can reach the un-tapped market and serve as a great first step towards fitness," says Connie Ruiz, who is on the executive board and leading the project for the USA. The service is available for non-members while members of Sport & Health have a member discount.Personal20 is powered by E-Fit technology, the first of its kind from Europe to have the FDA clearance. "This new technology will be revolutionary for the fitness industry. The stimulation of 350 muscle combined with active exercise obtains outstanding results in a 20 minute workout," says Connie, who is also the exclusive distributor for E-Fit machines in VA/MD/DC territory.The Sport & Health club in Herndon, Virginia is home of the first showcase location. No fitness club in the area has more ways to get fit than Sport & Health. Staying true to this differentiation factor, here is one more new way to get fit. The E-Fit technology can deliver over 36,000 muscle contractions in 1 session.This training method has been used for over 30 years by professional athletes and it highly regarded by doctors and physiotherapists in Europe.Now fitness professionals can deliver a whole body electronic muscle stimulation (EMS) workout with all the benefits of increasing strength, body-shaping, and back-pain relief. This technology has been used for 7 years in Germany, Spain, Belgium and Hungary.Naturally our muscles achieve movement when the brain sends electrical impulses. Wearing a specialwith 20 electrodes, EMS also sends electrical impulses to our muscles. Highly effective results can be obtained when combined with exercise.The training is very versatile with 3 different impulses. Low impulse stimulates blood circulation and the lymphatic system. This is effective for muscle relaxation and cellulite elimination. The medium impulse is appropriate for cardio fitness training with muscles contracting and relaxing. The high impulse reaches deep muscle tissues not easily reached by conventional exercises. Used for muscle building, toning, weight loss and recovery after childbirth. http://www.Personal20.com