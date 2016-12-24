News By Tag
* Sports
* Tickets
* App
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Popular secondary ticket marketplace startup TikTiks launches Version 2.0
TikTiks integrates with ticket networks; now available across Canada
With TikTiks 2.0, casual fans can now sell, buy, and scan last minute tickets - all from their phone. Corporate and individual season ticket holders across the country will be able to use the app to connect with potential ticket buyers. "The app can be used for any sporting event in any Canadian city. Our focus is to connect fans directly with each other through verified profiles, allowing us to charge the lowest fees on the market," says Andrew Browne, Co-Founder & CEO of TikTiks.
Originally launched in Calgary in 2014, and expanded to Edmonton and Vancouver earlier this year, TikTiks is a mobile experience that allows sellers to post their tickets for sale on the app, and potential buyers can browse and buy preferred tickets as they become available. TikTiks features a seamless and fast purchasing process, with payments that are securely handled in-app by Stripe. Once buyers make a purchase, PDF tickets are emailed to them, and are converted to QR codes that are sent to them immediately in the app to scan.
"Over the past 10 years, ticket brokering for live events has gone from scalpers outside venues to a multi-million dollar digital industry," says Browne. "We all know someone who has had a bad secondary ticket purchasing experience. TikTiks solves the problems of convenience and security for both buyers and the ticket holders who are selling tickets they aren't able to use."
With Version 2.0, TikTiks will also integrate with other ticket networks providing our users with more options than ever. In addition, the team is working to build out a program where the company partners with local restaurants and bars to attach custom coupons to the tickets they sell, providing added perks for their users while driving targeted traffic to partner venues.
"By pairing exclusive coupons with the tickets we sell, fans can buy last minute tickets from a trustworthy platform with lower fees than competitors and receive additional perks that are tied back to their local community with each ticket," says Browne.
TikTiks is available on both the App Store (http://tikti.kr/
- ends -
Contact:
Meghan Somers
meghan at theagencyinc dot ca
+1 587 899 0615
Andrew Browne
info at tiktiks dot com
+1 403 473 7220
About TikTiks:
TikTiks, is a profile based ticket marketplace for sports fans. The app facilitates seamless transactions between brokers, season ticket holders, and fans and collect data for value creators about the path of each ticket right down to the end user.
Contact
Meghan Somers
***@theagencyinc.ca
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse