Wishing Everyone a Happy Holiday!
Allen Maintenance Corporation is ringing in holiday cheer, with a special message of hope and joy, while anticipating meeting, Michigan businesses, needs in 2017.
After all, building a brand image in 2017 should include innovative concepts that evoke consumers to willfully market and promote your business, with family and friends. Doing so can increase the value of your business and provide the respect your business deserves.
Allen Maintenance Corporation delivers imppecable cleaning procedures that impacts germs and bacteria. After all, Allen Maintenance, uses Environmental Proectection Agents as recommended by the Worldwide Janitorial and Cleaning Association.
Therefore, having a clean and environmental friendly work place, is important. After all, consumers enjoy patronizing retailers and businesses that provide sanitized rest rooms and clean, soiled free carpets.
Joining, Allen Maintenance Corporation, in building your company a better brand in 2017, can increase consumer interest in your brand's quality.
Log on to the Allen Maintenance Corporation Web site (http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com) and learn how this 25-year-old, Lincoln Park, MI. corporation can help your business achieve cleanliness throughout 2017.
Contact
Allen Maintenance Corporation
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
End
