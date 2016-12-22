 
Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features MICHIGAN STATE Head Coach Jake Boss Jr

 
 
Jake Boss Jr. of Michigan State
Jake Boss Jr. of Michigan State
 
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 12 to 14, 2017 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Jake Boss of Michigan State as well as Louisville, PENN State, Virginia Tech, Kansas State and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches, presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering topics including in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge, and much more.

The 3 day event is conveniently held at the Crowne Plaza at 2349 West Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.

Jake Boss Jr. has quickly become one of the most successful coaches in Michigan State baseball's 130-year history. Appointed the 16th head coach, in his eight seasons, Boss has compiled a 264-181 (.593) record. His 264 wins are the most over a eight-year span in program history. Boss also guided the Eagles to their second consecutive MAC West Division crown and first NCAA Regional appearance since 2003. Boss was selected the 2008 MAC Coach of the Year and made history by becoming just the second coach in league history to win the MAC Tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament in his first season.

Prior to being named head coach at Eastern Michigan, he was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Michigan from 2004-07, as the Wolverines made NCAA Regional appearances all three seasons. Boss was an assistant coach at Eastern Michigan for seven seasons (1997-2004) before coaching in Ann Arbor.

Learn firsthand baseball insights from legendary Jake Boss. Register for the 2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic by calling (973) 921.0400 today!

Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com
973.921.0400
***@insidebaseballclinic.com
