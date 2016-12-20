Ticket Chocolate Takes Top Awards for Yearly Hot Chocolate Competition

The International Chocolate Salon recently announced that artisan chocolate company Ticket Chocolate ranked at the top in several categories at their annual Hot Chocolate Competition.

When asked about ranking so high in the 2016 I.C.S. Hot Cocoa and Drinking Chocolate competition categories, owner Tyler Geertsen exclaimed, "We love doing what we do! We take the finest ingredients to create the most exceptional flavor experience. We want every sip to take you on a journey. Thank you, I.C.S., for recognizing our passion."



https://www.prlog.org/ 12609342/4 Tyler Geertsen End -- Earlier this month, Ticket Chocolate, an artisan chocolate kitchen in the Sierra foothills town of Loomis, California, was awarded top awards in several categories of The International Chocolate Salon's Best Hot Cocoa and Drinking Chocolate competition. Ticket Chocolate handcrafts chocolate confections including hot chocolate on a stick in a variety of flavor experiences, couverture Belgian chocolate bars and artisan S'mores kits. Their flagship product, hot chocolate on a stick, has been featured in many national media publications including, over the last several years.The International Chocolate Salon (I.C.S.) was founded in 2007 by Taste TV and TCB Cafe Publishing and Media to celebrate and honor artisan and premium chocolates and confections. Throughout the year, regional competitions and an annual competition are held in top culinary destinations throughout the U.S. Judges for events and competitions include renowned chefs, food & lifestyle gurus, newspaper and Blog editors, and magazines throughout the country. Earlier this year, Ticket Chocolate was awarded a 6-Star Grand Master Annual Award , along with only twelve other chocolatiers or confectioners in America, for their achievements in 2015 I.C.S. competitions.In the most recent I.C.S. Best Hot Cocoa and Drinking Chocolate competition , Ticket wonin many categories including thefor their Peanut Butter Cup Hot Chocolate on a Stick. Additional awards are listed below:4.5 Stars: Ticket Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Ticket Chocolate Dark Chocolate Orange and Ticket Chocolate Hazelnut Hot4.5 Stars: Ticket Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup; 4.0 Stars: Ticket Chocolate Dark Chocolate Orange, Ticket Chocolate Hazelnut Hot-- 4.5 Stars: Ticket Chocolate Dark Chocolate Orange; 4.0 Stars: Ticket Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup-- 4.5 Stars: Ticket Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup; 4.0 Stars: Ticket Chocolate Dark Chocolate Orange, Ticket Chocolate Hazelnut Hot-- 4.0 Stars: Ticket Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Ticket Chocolate Dark Chocolate Orange, Ticket Chocolate Hazelnut Hot-- 4.5 Stars: Ticket Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup; 4.0 Stars: Ticket Chocolate Dark Chocolate Orange, Ticket Chocolate Hazelnut HotWhen asked about ranking so high in the 2016 I.C.S. Hot Cocoa and Drinking Chocolate competition categories, owner Tyler Geertsen exclaimed, "We love doing what we do! We take the finest ingredients to create the most exceptional flavor experience. We want every sip to take you on a journey. Thank you, I.C.S., for recognizing our passion."