Graeme Strachan Named CEO of Breo Solutions

Consulting Firm Celebrates Five Years of Sustained Growth 1 2 3 Graeme Strachan, Breo Solutions CEO Rick Warter, Breo Solutions President and COO Breo Consultants and Family Members at 2016 Annual Retreat DENVER - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Breo Solutions, a management consulting firm based in Denver, has chosen Graeme Strachan as its new CEO. Founder and outgoing CEO Rick Warter will retain ownership of the firm and step into a newly created role as president and chief operating officer.



The transition takes effect immediately and comes as the firm celebrates five years of sustained growth. Established in 2012 to offer high-quality, locally-based talent to Colorado's leading organizations, Breo Solutions has expanded from three to 22 consultants and been honored as one of Denver's best places to work. The firm has increased its revenues by 30 to 50 percent each year due to repeat business and client referrals.



"Thanks to our clients and our talented team, our first five years exceeded expectations," Warter said. "Our goal is to build on that success by investing in what got us here—great people and quality service delivery. Graeme's strengths in talent development and business process improvement are well known, which made him the natural choice to take Breo to the next level."



Strachan brings more than 20 years of executive leadership and management consulting experience to the role. He joined Breo Solutions in 2014, after leading his own management consulting firm and serving as a senior director at Newmont Mining Corp. In addition, Strachan has held senior roles with management consulting firms Point B in the United States and Accenture and Huntswood in the United Kingdom. He received his university education, which culminated in a master's degree in product design engineering, from the University of Strathclyde, in Glasgow, U.K.



As CEO, Strachan is responsible for strategic planning, talent development and day-to-day management of the firm. Under his leadership, the focus will remain on offering high-quality, locally based consultants dedicated to making Denver a better place to live and work.



"Our guiding philosophy is unchanged: If we put our people first, then they will put our clients first. Giving our people the tools and opportunities to do great work, grow and contribute to our community is our top priority."



As president and COO, Warter will now concentrate on providing senior advisory counsel to Breo Solutions clients and expanding his involvement in Denver business and philanthropic initiatives on behalf of the firm. Before founding Breo Solutions, Warter held senior consulting and executive roles with Point B, Oracle and Andersen Consulting. He has broad leadership experience in telecommunications, high technology and healthcare and has served some of the largest, most respected corporations in the Rocky Mountain region.



Established in 2012, Breo Solutions is a Denver-based management consulting firm known for its high-quality, locally-based talent, low-overhead model and Quality Delivery Promise™. The firm provides project management, organizational readiness and operational excellence services to Colorado's leading organizations. Named one of the Denver Business Journal's 2016 Best Places to Work, Breo offers accelerated professional development and community involvement opportunities to its consultants. To learn more about our services and careers with our firm, visit www.breosolutions.com.



