St. Thomas, VI Author Releases First Book
Mainland publisher, Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., of Johnson City, Tennessee, announces the release of Imprisoned Heart, written by St. Thomas resident first time published author Jeisi Panta Rijo.
Imprisoned Heart tells the story of Andy Cedano, a young woman who finds herself in a male prison. When she finds herself attracted to her cellmate, her secret identity quickly begins to unravel. The story is raw, edgy and an unexpected love story in an unlikely setting.
Born and raised in the Dominican Republic, Jeisi Panta Rijo came to live in the United States at the early age of fourteen. Her passion for writing started at the age of twelve when her teacher motivated her to follow this art. "I love to write," Rijo states. "With the encouragement from my teacher, I started writing and never stopped. With the encouragement of my friends and family, I began to seek a publisher."
Imprisoned Heart, a 36-page book with delicate illustrations, is under the imprint of RoseHeart Publishing and retails for $7.00. Imprisoned Heart is available for purchase through Amazon, both print or ebook, Barnes & Noble or through Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'
For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Tammy Robinson Smith,
Director of Communications
4239269983
publisher@jancarolpublishing.com
