Moment Masters Podcast Challenges Small Businesses to Answer: Do You Want to Be in Business?
"Think about seriously investing in the future of your business success," says Brown. "Even if you want to keep the overhead costs low, trying to save money by doing everything yourself is detrimental to your ongoing success. Stay in business and focus on the future success of your business by asking yourself: do you want to be in business or do you want to be out of business?"
If you know that your business needs to grow, but you personally get in the way of that growth by making excuses and finding reasons why you shouldn't do something, this podcast is for you.
To listen to this podcast episode and more, visit the Moment Masters website (https://momentmasters.podbean.com) To submit yourself or others as a guest to be interviewed on the Moment Masters podcast, contact podcast@momentmasters.com.
For even more small business mastery tips, attend Growth & Success Con on March 21, 2017. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Brown in-person along with twenty other business gurus as they share their expert advice to run a more profitable business. For more details and to view the agenda, visit http://growthsuccess2017.eventnut.com.
About Moment Masters
Moment Masters is a weekly podcast hosted by award-winning PR and marketing expert Shakira M. Brown, The Small Biz Whisperer. Covering topics from successful networking to email marketing, Moment Masters aims to help businesses and small business owners be there when their customers are ready to buy, in essence mastering the moment.
About Shakira M. Brown
Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer" has addressed audiences of her peers in public relations around the country. Shakira is available for speaking engagements;
Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit the Moment Masters website.
Contact
Charlotte Jolicoeur
SMB Strategic Media
***@pradviser.net
