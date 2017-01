Speakers and attendees from across the globe attending the 2nd annual event

-- In 2016, Sylvia Jordan hosted The Ultimate Women's Event to empower, inspire and equip women to live the life of their dreams. The event was a huge success, and the 2nd Annual Ultimate Women's Event packs a powerful punch with speakers and attendees from across the globe.Jordan tells all that she meets it's been a great journey. Having developed over three products, authoring over five books, serving in her city as councilwoman for over 17 years, all while being a pastor's wife.She manages to fuse together faith, community empowerment, and business. Encouraging people to believe in themselves and passionately pursue their dreams and live their best life now!She is excited about helping others living out their dreams and getting off the sidelines.d Saturday, January 28, 2017, 8am-5:30 pm at the Novi Sheraton Hotel, 21111 Haggerty Road, Novi, Michigan. Attendees will jumpstart their year by putting together a game plan with specific strategies. The expert lineup will give the women an inside look at the journey of successful women who dared to live their dreams.Attendees can select specific breakout sessions based on their interest, including:Where Do I Begin? Me- CEO? Succeeding in a Network Marketing Business.Growing My Business. Finding New Customers?Branding- Becoming your Brand. Maximizing Digital Marketing Tools.Crafting Your Vision & Goals. Writing Your Book.Healthy Lifestyle. Weight Loss. Fashion Tips.Tools & Tips for Business. How to Finance Yourself and Your Dreams. Money Mindsetand more.In addition to the host,, speakers include;- clothing designer& Founder of Michigan Fashion Week– QVC Million Dollar Product Earner& EntrepreneurCEO, Just Dough It- Market Domination Strategist- Grammy nominated artist- Certified Business Coach, Owner EMedia Design Group- Wealth Manager-the Fresh Chef- Founder and Executive Director of CHICmom Org- Health Coach- Vice President, Area Manager for Flagstar Bank- CEO Property Buddys, Inc.- Marketing Executive, Certified eMarketing and eCommerce ConsultantAdditional information and tickets are available on the website, http://www.theultimatewomensevent.com