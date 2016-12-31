Country(s)
Cubicle to Cuba Highlights Another Side of The Once Forbidden Island
Author Heidi Siefkas not only teaches readers much about Cuba, but also inspires others to think out of the cubicle and adventure more with this unique travelogue.
Along the way, Siefkas also seizes opportunities for adventure around the globe, but always returning to Cuba for more. She shares this adventurous, true story with a good dose of sass and humor in her signature down-to-earth vignettes. In Cubicle to Cuba, Siefkas teaches you much about Cuba, but also inspires you to think out of the cubicle, travel more, and live a life full of adventure
D. Donovan of Midwest Book Review raves, "Cubicle to Cuba deftly reveals the heart of the country and its peoples, juxtaposing cultural observations with travel tips and experiences. It is highly recommended for those who want experiential accounts of Cuba and corporate workers who dream of taking the leap into a different kind of lifestyle."
Siefkas hangs her hat in South Florida, but is never home for long traveling to Cuba monthly as well as speaking around the country. She will be leading exclusive five-day tours to Cuba for her readers late Spring and Fall 2017. To learn more about Heidi Siefkas, her books, and tours, visit www.heidisiefkas.com. All of Siefkas' books When All Balls Drop, With New Eyes and Cubicle to Cuba are available on Amazon.com and all major online book retailers. If you are interested in traveling to Cuba with Siefkas, sign up for more info.
About Heidi Siefkas
Heidi Siefkas is an author, speaker, and adventurer. Originally from small-town Wisconsin Heidi hangs her hat in South Florida. However, as an adventurer, she's rarely home for long. The author of two inspirational books When All Balls Drop and With New Eyes, she has created the mantra Look Up and speaks to group worldwide. You can connect with Heidi at www.heidisiefkas.com, Facebook, and Twitter. All of Siefkas' books When All Balls Drop, With New Eyes and Cubicle to Cuba are available on Amazon.com and all major online book retailers.
About Cubicle to Cuba
Author: Heidi Siefkas
Travel
5.5 x 8.5 inches | 276 pages
Publication Date: 12/31/16
Retail Price: $19.95
Publisher: Hide N Seek Media
ISBN: 978-0-9971963-
Available from Amazon & all major online book retailers
