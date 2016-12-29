 
News By Tag
* Uk Manufacturing
* Retail Display
* Shop Equipment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* West Bromwich
  West Midlands
  United Kingdom
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029

Wrights GPX announce Free Delivery January

A leading POS display manufacturer has announced a free delivery promotion for January 2017.
 
 
Free delivery offers savings of up to £55
Free delivery offers savings of up to £55
WEST BROMWICH, U.K. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- West Bromwich-based Wrights Plastics GPX is offering the incentive for all online orders of over £100 or more. The promotion includes qualifying Next Day Delivery orders – and the company points out that UK customers can save up to £55 against their standard delivery rates.

The offer applies to the entire range of products sold by the family-run business which includes Point of Sale display, Point of Purchase and signage as well as a range of acrylic furniture & homeware. 90% off their product range is made by them at their two UK manufacturing basis. Their commitment to UK manufacturing was consolidated in 2016 with the buy-out of display specialist Mid West Displays and increased staffing levels across both companies.

MD Mike Wright said "Our Free Delivery January offer is always immensely popular. Our client base, which includes the hospitality sectors, retailers, retail design agencies & shopfitters, look to stock up on POS, POP and retail display and signage ahead of the new season and this is a great way to help their budget go a little further.

"It looks like 2017 will be a time when keeping costs under control is more important than ever. As manufacturers we can offer our products at 'direct' prices – and with free delivery, customers can make their spend go even further."

Wrights GPX Plastics clients include Marks and Spencer, Selfridges and The John Lewis Partnership. They were awarded 'Manufacturer of the Year 2014' by the Birmingham Post and named 'Manufacturing Champion' at the 2015 Express and Star Business Awards. In March 2016, they acquired Shrewsbury-based display manufacturer Mid West Displays.

Further details can be found at www.gpxgroup.com

Contact
Wrights Plastics GPX/ Brett Sidaway
***@wrightsplastics.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@wrightsplastics.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Uk Manufacturing, Retail Display, Shop Equipment
Industry:Business
Location:West Bromwich - West Midlands - United Kingdom
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wrights Plastics GPX News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share