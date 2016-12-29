News By Tag
Wrights GPX announce Free Delivery January
A leading POS display manufacturer has announced a free delivery promotion for January 2017.
The offer applies to the entire range of products sold by the family-run business which includes Point of Sale display, Point of Purchase and signage as well as a range of acrylic furniture & homeware. 90% off their product range is made by them at their two UK manufacturing basis. Their commitment to UK manufacturing was consolidated in 2016 with the buy-out of display specialist Mid West Displays and increased staffing levels across both companies.
MD Mike Wright said "Our Free Delivery January offer is always immensely popular. Our client base, which includes the hospitality sectors, retailers, retail design agencies & shopfitters, look to stock up on POS, POP and retail display and signage ahead of the new season and this is a great way to help their budget go a little further.
"It looks like 2017 will be a time when keeping costs under control is more important than ever. As manufacturers we can offer our products at 'direct' prices – and with free delivery, customers can make their spend go even further."
Wrights GPX Plastics clients include Marks and Spencer, Selfridges and The John Lewis Partnership. They were awarded 'Manufacturer of the Year 2014' by the Birmingham Post and named 'Manufacturing Champion' at the 2015 Express and Star Business Awards. In March 2016, they acquired Shrewsbury-based display manufacturer Mid West Displays.
Further details can be found at www.gpxgroup.com
Wrights Plastics GPX/ Brett Sidaway
***@wrightsplastics.co.uk
