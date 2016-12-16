 
Industry News





Augustus Marketing winner in Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation for 2016!

 
 
National Best and Brightest Companies to Work for
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Dec. 21, 2016 - PRLog -- We are proud to announce that Augustus Marketing was named in the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in 2016!   We take a lot of pride in this as it's based off the surveys done by our actual employees!

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For recognizes those who have a great company culture and practices in place to further help employees and show commitment to their employees.

"The best part about this award is that I am able to use the results to even better improve my company.  We have weekly meetings on Friday morning for employee feedback but, you just never know if they are holding something back.  With anonymous surveys you get a clear idea of the way people are thinking, what they are wanting to see more of, and what they really like about working here." - CEO, Chris

We were excited and honored to received this nomination to begin with, and even more excited to be named one of the 101 Best and Brightest Companies!

Check it out: http://101bestandbrightest.com/companies/augustus-marketi...
