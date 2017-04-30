News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Latest Bollywood News And Gossip Masala Videos
The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) pegged the India's M&E sector at USD $18 billion (2015 estimates) and is expected to achieve the USD $100 billion mark by 2025. India is definitely on the right path. Each of the verticals of the M&E Industry has seen many major players investing and taking a chunk of the sector in their name. Newspapers are now looking at digitalisation, cinema viewing experience has also changed amazingly, and though there are states like Tamil Nadu that have a cap on the ticket prices, this has not stopped investors in setting up multiplexes with greater viewing pleasures. Leading international names including Inox, Village Roadshow have already entered or seeking to enter this space. However, what hinders the opportunities of growth in this sector is the fact that the Indian M&E industry is still fragmented with its various verticals being at different phases of development. The advent of DTH operators such as TataSky, Dishtv steered the market into a new era of customised television networks with every consumer being able to choose the number and category of channels to be viewed. The plethora of channels focus on different subjects from mere home entertainment to infotainment to music to news with focus on content based products. The television sets too have undergone drastic technological revolution bringing into being a new generation of home theatre systems with sound and picture systems like 3D to provide "real" experiences. The upcoming challenge to the television industry is in the form of online or web-based digital entertainment channels targeted mainly at the younger generation. In India, the music industry is inseparably tied to the film industry, the development and profits from these industries are dependent on the film industry. In the last five years, we have seen the separation of these two industries to some extent, due to increased internet usage. Rising stars, who are traditionally not been given a chance to showcase their talents in Bollywood have taken to the new route of internet based channels and YouTube and of course reality television to seek fame and fortune. The Indian film industry is the largest in the world in terms of volume of films being produced and released. Indian films are being showcased in international film festivals like Cannes, thereby bringing in more revenue and widening the audience base. Indian stars are increasingly becoming popular in Hollywood which has made the world sit up and take notice of the Indian film industry. The past decade was perhaps the spell of doom for single screen theatres and rise of the multiplex culture. The price of tickets has risen and so has the viewer base.
Visit us @ http://www.viduda.com
Media Contact
Prashant Digifish
prashant@digifish3.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse