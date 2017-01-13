News By Tag
Foremost Companies, Starwood Capital Group Announce Del Webb To Build 240 Homes
Terramor and its first two neighborhoods set a new standard in master plan design with elegant, resort-style amenities that will provide homeowners with a vibrant, sophisticated and comfortable lifestyle
Terramor's strategic location in Riverside County's Temescal Valley, just south of Corona, boasts the ease of immediate freeway access to all of Riverside County and the surrounding Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and San Bernardino Counties. The 961-acre property is situated on one of the largest undeveloped residential land parcels along the region's Interstate 15 corridor. Approved for 1,443 single-family homes, including new home neighborhood options for both 55+ and all-age buyers, Terramor will be developed in three phases. The homes will be terraced into the hills of Terramor, offering exceptional panoramas of the natural splendors of the Santa Ana Mountains.
The first two Del Webb neighborhoods, Cortina and Ardena by Del Webb at Terramor, will feature 240 single-family homes that range from 1,579 to 2,172 square feet and represent over 50% of the 55+ home-sites in Phase One at Terramor. A variety of styles and floor plans will be offered to customize individual homes for the 55+ buyer.
"Our homes are envisioned specifically for Southern California's growing Baby Boomer demographic and their specific needs," said Chris Edgar, division president for Del Webb Southern California. "Whether it's relaxing or being active at the clubhouse, having their kids over for dinner or entertaining friends, our two neighborhoods will be tailor-made to speak to our residents' needs and aspirations. By delivering these new neighborhoods at the Terramor community, we can offer a myriad of amenities for the 55+ buyer for their current lifestyle in the years to come at Terramor."
To be enjoyed by all residents, Terramor's unique multigenerational community will be interlaced with trails and paseos that connect to a broader trail system, bringing walking and hiking for active adults and families of all ages. Surrounded by nature, the trails will offer a strong motivation to get out and enjoy the gorgeous terrain, rolling trails and picturesque views, while providing the convenience of shaded rest areas, water access and restrooms. Numerous other parks and outdoor activity centers—including large and small dog parks, ball fields, basketball courts, tennis courts and tot lots—will provide year-round recreation for all residents.
"The first two neighborhoods at Terramor offer an incredible opportunity to address regional housing demand, while providing sophisticated and modern housing for the 55+ demographic desiring a vibrant, social, and comfortable lifestyle," said Steve Cameron, president, Foremost Companies. "Foremost Companies is proud to partner with Starwood Capital Group on this truly unique and thoughtfully-
Visit Terramor online at liveatterramor.com for additional information and sign up for news and updates.
About Foremost Companies
Foremost Companies is a premier land investment firm that acquires property in strategic locations to entitle and sell high-quality developments to homebuilders or commercial developers. The company and its affiliates have owned and/or managed more than 12,000 residential lots across California. Foremost seeks raw land, partially-improved land, brownfields, and urban redevelopment opportunities at any stage of the entitlement process. The company's urban infill and redevelopment team is specifically focused on Los Angeles and Orange Counties in areas with underutilized commercial space. Foremost's senior management team is experienced in master-planned communities, single-family detached and attached products, as well as multifamily, retail, office, and mixed use. For more information on Foremost Companies, visit www.foremostcompanies.com.
About Starwood Capital Group
Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 10 offices in four countries around the world, and currently have more than 2,200 employees. Starwood Capital Group has raised $34 billion of equity capital since its inception in 1991, and currently manages $51 billion in assets. The Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk-reward dynamics to be evolving. Over the past 25 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises around real estate, energy infrastructure and oil and gas portfolios in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodcapital.com.
About Del Webb
Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America's leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com.
