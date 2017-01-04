Country(s)
Industry News
Coachunt Makes Idea Happen - A Student's Success Story
Coachunt, the leading online courses platform, takes pride in sharing the success story of one of their students. Not only one, but they have multiple of such stories to share. This being the special one, they have taken to speak about it publicly. The student opted for their online course that provided step-by-step assistance. When interviewed the student said that he wanted to learn HTML, PHP and CSS, but since he was working he was not sure of pursuing any course. It is then he came to know about Coachunt's courses online.
As for Coachunt, they feel extremely elated to have been able to assist the student in the right path. A spokesperson of the service provider told, "Few years before we started this online platform thinking about individuals who are not much comfortable with the old school learning model. Initially, we met many frowning eyes, but with our growing success they seem to have become invisible." According to the sources, Keshav(student)
"Coachunt's courses are flexible and so I could study from anywhere. The online instructors were helpful too", said Keshav. Coachunt's objective has been to bridge the distance between teachers and students, which Keshav feels, have been executed wonderfully. The idea of taking up an online course first came in his mind when he joined the call centre. There he befriended a colleague who was earning huge profits by working as a freelance web developer. And since then there has been no stop for him.
He too started off as a freelancer, but now he is able to set-up a physical office and has currently recruited a few employees. He has now moved to his native place again. Keshav has recently sent a mail to Coachunt, personally thanking the instructor who has helped him grow so much and set standards for others.
https://www.coachunt.com
About
Coachunt is the leading online course learning platform designed to create a personalized learning environment. From academic to professional training, students can pursue almost any course from anywhere. Online instructors develop courses and provide them to the users for a fee that can be reduced with a Coachunt coupon.
Media Contact
Coachunt
media@coachunt.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse