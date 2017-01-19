Country(s)
Industry News
Carolina Closets Plus Earns Fourth Angie's List Super Service Award
Award reflects company's consistently high level of customer service
This achievement is particularly significant as Angie's List experienced unprecedented member growth in 2016. More than 1.6 million consumers, many of whom were eager to quickly hire highly qualified service pros, joined Angie's List after the company added a new, free membership tier.
"Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "Only a fraction of the Custom Closets companies in central North Carolina were able to do it."
Angie's List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must also be in good standing with Angie's List, pass a background check and abide by Angie's List operational guidelines.
"We are proud to have been selected for our fourth award", says Mike Hoffer, president of Carolina Closets Plus. "We pride ourselves on 'detail perfection' and our total team approach. We've been serving our customers since 1985 and are excited to be employing state of the art 3D CAD software and a complete manufacturing facility at our fingertips". Our company controls the whole process from the initial concept to the final installation. " Hoffer adds,. "We've been helping people organize their lives longer than anyone in the Triangle area, and our entire management team have lived in the Triangle since childhood." CarolinaClosetsPlus.com
Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie's List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.
For more than 21 years, Angie's List restricted access to its verified reviews to consumers who paid membership fees. When the company removed that barrier, some companies worried that the new, non-paying members would not be as engaged as members of the past. Experience has shown, however, that these newly added members are just as engaged – across all age groups – as prior members. Also, because the company continues to adhere to its review verification process, there has been no degradation of review quality.
"The biggest change at Angie's List is that we are connecting even more consumers to high quality service professionals,"
Media Contact
Mike Hoffer
(919) 244-2109
mike@carolinaclosetsplus.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse