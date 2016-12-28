Country(s)
AJ Calloway of NBC's Extra To Host Art In The Atrium, Inc. 25th Anniversary Gala
Art in the Atrium Inc.'s 25th Anniversary Silver Soiree Gala
Hosted by AJ Calloway, Correspondent, NBC's Extra
To honor Novartis and the opening of artist Barbara Bullock's "Rituals and Evocations"
Founded 25 years ago by Mr. Charles Craig, Esq. and Mrs. Victoria Craig, ATA has proudly exhibited African-American fine art in venues throughout northern New Jersey. Its annual exhibition, the largest of its kind in the state of New Jersey, is widely known as an impressive showcase of visual art by both emerging and established artists, made possible through alliances with the Morris County Board of Chosen Freeholders, corporations and the art-loving public at large. ATA has twice been named "Arts Organization of the Year" by Morris Arts (2001 and 2016) and was most recently awarded "A Culture Keeper Commendation"
Celebrated artist, Barbara Bullock, will open a solo exhibition at the Morris Museum entitled, "Rituals and Evocations", in honor of ATA's 25th Anniversary. The exhibition will be on view to gala attendees and Bullock will hold artist chats throughout the evening. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Bullock was named a NJSCA Distinguished Teaching Artist in 1997 and 2001, and is a recipient of a 1997 Pew Fellowship in the Arts; a Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation Visual Arts, Residency Grant; a Pennsylvania Council on Arts Fellowship and Leeway Bessie Berman Grant (Philadelphia, PA).
"We are delighted to present renowned African-American artist Barbara Bullock in a solo exhibition at the Morris Museum for our 25th Silver Anniversary exhibition and sale. We love her work and hope that its strength and vibrance is appreciated by all of the viewing public. None of what Art in the Atrium has achieved would be possible without our patrons and supporters whose loyalty we cherish", states ATA founder, Victoria Craig.
The Art in the Atrium, Inc. 25th Anniversary Gall will benefit the Oliphant/Murray Scholarship Fund, Artists in the Schools Projects & Educational Programming.
Simone R. Craig and Tarin Fuller Ransom will co-chair the event. Barbara Bullock's solo exhibition "Rituals and Evocations" will be on display to the public from January 13, 2017 through April 23, 2017. Morris Museum hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays, 11:00am – 5:00pm. For visitor information, contact 973-971-3700.
For sponsorship information, contact gala co-chair Simone R. Craig at 973-452-2176 or simonecraig@
For table and tickets, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/
