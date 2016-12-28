AJ Calloway of NBC's Extra To Host Art In The Atrium, Inc. 25th Anniversary Gala Art in the Atrium Inc.'s 25th Anniversary Silver Soiree Gala

Hosted by AJ Calloway, Correspondent, NBC's Extra

To honor Novartis and the opening of artist Barbara Bullock's "Rituals and Evocations" 1 2 3 4 AJ Calloway, NBC's Extra, Host of ATA 25th Gala Barbara Bullock, featured artist, ATA 25th Gala JoanneDelRio, Novartis, Honoree, ATA 25th Gala Art In The Atrium Arts Education Workshop MORRISTOWN, N.J. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- New Jersey native AJ Calloway of NBC's Extra, will serve as Master of Ceremonies for Art in the Atrium, Inc.'s (ATA) 25th Anniversary Silver Soiree Gala at the Morris Museum in Morristown, NJ. The event will take place on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 5:00pm and celebrate the opening of the solo exhibition of renowned artist, Barbara Bullock, as well as 25 years of ATA's commitment to exhibiting African-American fine art. The gala's corporate honoree will be longstanding ATA supporter, Joanne DelRio, Real Estate & Facility Services – US, Facilities, Sr. Specialist, Novartis Pharmaceuticals.



Founded 25 years ago by Mr. Charles Craig, Esq. and Mrs. Victoria Craig, ATA has proudly exhibited African-American fine art in venues throughout northern New Jersey. Its annual exhibition, the largest of its kind in the state of New Jersey, is widely known as an impressive showcase of visual art by both emerging and established artists, made possible through alliances with the Morris County Board of Chosen Freeholders, corporations and the art-loving public at large. ATA has twice been named "Arts Organization of the Year" by Morris Arts (2001 and 2016) and was most recently awarded "A Culture Keeper Commendation" by the Bibliophiles, Inc. In addition to its annual and other exhibits, ATA, Inc. has sponsored artist seminars, jazz/art brunches and collector's workshops in order to introduce and expose the public to African-American art and artists. The non-profit organization also awards an annual scholarship to a promising visual arts student, and the work of several of these students has been exhibited in the annual show.



Celebrated artist, Barbara Bullock, will open a solo exhibition at the Morris Museum entitled, "Rituals and Evocations", in honor of ATA's 25th Anniversary. The exhibition will be on view to gala attendees and Bullock will hold artist chats throughout the evening. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Bullock was named a NJSCA Distinguished Teaching Artist in 1997 and 2001, and is a recipient of a 1997 Pew Fellowship in the Arts; a Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation Visual Arts, Residency Grant; a Pennsylvania Council on Arts Fellowship and Leeway Bessie Berman Grant (Philadelphia, PA).



"We are delighted to present renowned African-American artist Barbara Bullock in a solo exhibition at the Morris Museum for our 25th Silver Anniversary exhibition and sale. We love her work and hope that its strength and vibrance is appreciated by all of the viewing public. None of what Art in the Atrium has achieved would be possible without our patrons and supporters whose loyalty we cherish", states ATA founder, Victoria Craig.



The Art in the Atrium, Inc. 25th Anniversary Gall will benefit the Oliphant/Murray Scholarship Fund, Artists in the Schools Projects & Educational Programming.



Simone R. Craig and Tarin Fuller Ransom will co-chair the event. Barbara Bullock's solo exhibition "Rituals and Evocations" will be on display to the public from January 13, 2017 through April 23, 2017. Morris Museum hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays, 11:00am – 5:00pm. For visitor information, contact 973-971-3700.



For sponsorship information, contact gala co-chair Simone R. Craig at 973-452-2176 or



For table and tickets, please visit



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12607994/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12607994/2

https://www.prlog.org/ 12607994/3

https://www.prlog.org/ 12607994/4 End -- New Jersey native AJ Calloway of NBC's, will serve as Master of Ceremonies for Art in the Atrium, Inc.'s (ATA) 25Anniversary Silver Soiree Gala at the Morris Museum in Morristown, NJ. The event will take place on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 5:00pm and celebrate the opening of the solo exhibition of renowned artist, Barbara Bullock, as well as 25 years of ATA's commitment to exhibiting African-American fine art. The gala's corporate honoree will be longstanding ATA supporter, Joanne DelRio, Real Estate & Facility Services – US, Facilities, Sr. Specialist, Novartis Pharmaceuticals.Founded 25 years ago by Mr. Charles Craig, Esq. and Mrs. Victoria Craig, ATA has proudly exhibited African-American fine art in venues throughout northern New Jersey. Its annual exhibition, the largest of its kind in the state of New Jersey, is widely known as an impressive showcase of visual art by both emerging and established artists, made possible through alliances with the Morris County Board of Chosen Freeholders, corporations and the art-loving public at large. ATA has twice been named "Arts Organization of the Year" by Morris Arts (2001 and 2016) and was most recently awarded "A Culture Keeper Commendation"by the Bibliophiles, Inc. In addition to its annual and other exhibits, ATA, Inc. has sponsored artist seminars, jazz/art brunches and collector's workshops in order to introduce and expose the public to African-American art and artists. The non-profit organization also awards an annual scholarship to a promising visual arts student, and the work of several of these students has been exhibited in the annual show.Celebrated artist, Barbara Bullock, will open a solo exhibition at the Morris Museum entitled, "Rituals and Evocations", in honor of ATA's 25Anniversary. The exhibition will be on view to gala attendees and Bullock will hold artist chats throughout the evening. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Bullock was named a NJSCA Distinguished Teaching Artist in 1997 and 2001, and is a recipient of a 1997 Pew Fellowship in the Arts; a Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation Visual Arts, Residency Grant; a Pennsylvania Council on Arts Fellowship and Leeway Bessie Berman Grant (Philadelphia, PA)."We are delighted to present renowned African-American artist Barbara Bullock in a solo exhibition at the Morris Museum for our 25th Silver Anniversary exhibition and sale. We love her work and hope that its strength and vibrance is appreciated by all of the viewing public. None of what Art in the Atrium has achieved would be possible without our patrons and supporters whose loyalty we cherish", states ATA founder, Victoria Craig.The Art in the Atrium, Inc. 25th Anniversary Gall will benefit the Oliphant/Murray Scholarship Fund, Artists in the Schools Projects & Educational Programming.Simone R. Craig and Tarin Fuller Ransom will co-chair the event. Barbara Bullock's solo exhibition "Rituals and Evocations" will be on display to the public from January 13, 2017 through April 23, 2017. Morris Museum hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays, 11:00am – 5:00pm. For visitor information, contact 973-971-3700.For sponsorship information, contact gala co-chair Simone R. Craig at 973-452-2176 or simonecraig@ gmail.com For table and tickets, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/art-in-the- atrium-inc-25th- a... or contact gala co-chair. Source : Art In The Atrium, Inc. Email : ***@brand-whisperer.com Tags : AJ Calloway , Barbara Bullock , Art , African American Art , Fundraiser , Novartis , Visual Arts , Entertainment Industry : Arts , Event , Non-profit Location : Morristown - New Jersey - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

