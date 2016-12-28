 
News By Tag
* Webinar
* Online Marketing
* Small Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Petaluma
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928

SCOMA Is Hosting A Free Workshop Series To Help Local Businesses Grow Sales Through Online Marketing

Sonoma County Online Marketing Alliance Announces a Free Workshop for Small Businesses - "7 Secrets To Boosting Your Business With Online Marketing"
 
 
scoma-7secrets-final-SMALL
scoma-7secrets-final-SMALL
PETALUMA, Calif. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Sonoma County Online Marketing Alliance (SCOMA) will be offering a free webinar for small businesses in the Sonoma County area, "7 Secrets To Boosting Your Business With Online Marketing". The webinar will be accessible online and will take place at 10:30am PST on Wednesday, January 11, 2017.  The webinar will be hosted by Ashley Rader of RAD Web Marketing in Petaluma, CA and Charles Tatum of Web Conscious Design in Santa Rosa, CA.

The Sonoma County Online Marketing Alliance (SCOMA) was founded with the purpose of helping to educate and inform businesses in the Sonoma County area about the technology, trends, and best practices in the fields of online marketing, web design, and content creation.

This free webinar is the first of an ongoing series of workshops that will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30am PST on a weekly basis, covering a variety of online marketing topics.

"Our goal is help businesses understand and implement the tools and technology needed to have a successful and profitable online presence" says co-founder Charles Tatum.

Anyone interested, can register for the upcoming webinar by going to:  http://scomagroup.org/marketing-secrets/

Please send Press inquiries to: webinars(at)scomagroup(dot)org

Contact
Sonoma County Online Marketing Alliance
Ashley Rader and Charles Tatum
***@radwebmarketing.com
End
Source:Sonoma County Online Marketing Alliance (SCOMA)
Email:***@radwebmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Webinar, Online Marketing, Small Business
Industry:Internet
Location:Petaluma - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share