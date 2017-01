SCOMA Is Hosting A Free Workshop Series To Help Local Businesses Grow Sales Through Online Marketing

Sonoma County Online Marketing Alliance Announces a Free Workshop for Small Businesses - "7 Secrets To Boosting Your Business With Online Marketing"

scoma- 7secrets- final- SMALL

Contact

Sonoma County Online Marketing Alliance

Ashley Rader and Charles Tatum

***@radwebmarketing.com Sonoma County Online Marketing AllianceAshley Rader and Charles Tatum

End

-- Sonoma County Online Marketing Alliance (SCOMA) will be offering a free webinar for small businesses in the Sonoma County area, "7 Secrets To Boosting Your Business With Online Marketing". The webinar will be accessible online and will take place at 10:30am PST on Wednesday, January 11, 2017. The webinar will be hosted by Ashley Rader of RAD Web Marketing in Petaluma, CA and Charles Tatum of Web Conscious Design in Santa Rosa, CA.The Sonoma County Online Marketing Alliance (SCOMA) was founded with the purpose of helping to educate and inform businesses in the Sonoma County area about the technology, trends, and best practices in the fields of online marketing, web design, and content creation.This free webinar is the first of an ongoing series of workshops that will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30am PST on a weekly basis, covering a variety of online marketing topics."Our goal is help businesses understand and implement the tools and technology needed to have a successful and profitable online presence" says co-founder Charles Tatum.Anyone interested, can register for the upcoming webinar by going to: http://scomagroup.org/ marketing-secrets/ Please send Press inquiries to: webinars(at)scomagroup(dot)org