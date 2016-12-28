News By Tag
SCOMA Is Hosting A Free Workshop Series To Help Local Businesses Grow Sales Through Online Marketing
Sonoma County Online Marketing Alliance Announces a Free Workshop for Small Businesses - "7 Secrets To Boosting Your Business With Online Marketing"
The Sonoma County Online Marketing Alliance (SCOMA) was founded with the purpose of helping to educate and inform businesses in the Sonoma County area about the technology, trends, and best practices in the fields of online marketing, web design, and content creation.
This free webinar is the first of an ongoing series of workshops that will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30am PST on a weekly basis, covering a variety of online marketing topics.
"Our goal is help businesses understand and implement the tools and technology needed to have a successful and profitable online presence" says co-founder Charles Tatum.
Anyone interested, can register for the upcoming webinar by going to: http://scomagroup.org/
Please send Press inquiries to: webinars(at)
Contact
Sonoma County Online Marketing Alliance
Ashley Rader and Charles Tatum
***@radwebmarketing.com
