df|Music Group Signature Series Announces The Release of MFX Mobile Game Sound Effects Library
Custom crafted and purpose built professional sound effect library for mobile and web game developers
MFX is purpose built for the imaginative and discriminating mobile game designer. Everything you need to create compelling high-quality games and media productions all included in a single downloadable audio product.
MFX delivers over 1,000 "Hollywood" quality sound effects. No other library offers the comprehensive sonic pallet of MFX and it's a "must have" sound effect library for any serious game developer.
The MFX library delivers an amazing collection of the most popular and in-demand sound effects requested by game developers and includes numerous sound effect categories including Ambient's, Creatures, Explosions-Destruction, Foley, Horror, Interface-Feedback-
"I am really excited to open my personal vault of world-class custom sound effects and make them available to the global game development community. Thousands of hours of pristine audio recording, engineering, and original sound design have gone into this audio content" stated composer-sound designer and df|MG owner David Frederick. "We saw a need to provide purpose built and world-class audio content at an affordable price in a convenient delivery method thus our new and exclusive Signature Series content. I am absolutely confident game developers will love these sound effects as well as the future content products we are working on under the df|MG Signature Series banner" state Frederick.
MFX is offered in a buyout - royalty free license format and is delivered as a convenient digital download directly from the df|Music Group Signature Series website. All sound effect files are 44.1K 16 Bit Stereo Wav File format.
Available now and due to pre-release demand MFX has a limited time introductory price slated at $99.99 with a retail price of $149.99 and is exclusively available from df|Music Group Signature Series.
To learn more about MFX, df|MG Signature Series, hear a demo or purchase, please visit www.dfmgsignaturesfx.com.
ABOUT df|Music Group
df|Music Group is the home of Emmy-nominated and multi-award winning composer and sound designer David Frederick. df|MG Signature Series is the home of exclusive new custom crafted audio content products for the global media & entertainment industry. For more information on David or df|MG please visit http://www.dfmusicgroup.com. For more information in df|MG Signature Series, please visit http://www.dfmgsignaturesfx.com
df|Music Group
***@dfmusicgroup.com
