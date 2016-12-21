News By Tag
40-Year Title Insurance Veteran Laura Leonardo-Flynn Named Business Partner of the Year by FCAR
Laura Leonardo-Flynn has been named the Business Partner of the Year by FCAR!
"I was truly humbled and honored to receive this award," said Laura. "I feel honored to be able to to help FCAR's real estate agents in any way I can," she added.
Laura was selected for the award for her outstanding services to FCAR's real estate agents. In addition to serving on FCAR's Business Partner Committee, she also serves as Women's Council of Realtor's secretary.
Laura Leonardo Flynn is a Licensed Title Insurance Agent at Pioneer Title Services in Palm Coast, FL. She has been in Flagler County since July, 1975 and is celebrating 40 years in the industry. Her office is located at 145 City Place, Suite 301-A, Palm Coast, FL and she can be reached at 386-447-7716, or Laura@pioneertitleserv.com.
Pioneer Title Services, LLC is a Florida licensed full service title and escrow closing company offering a wide range of residential and commercial title services since 2008. Pioneer Title specializes in real estate transactions in Flagler, Volusia and St. Johns Counties and all title closers are licensed title insurance agents with over 75 years of combined experience.
Pioneer Title is an attorney owned and operated title company. If necessary, the attorneys are available to assist with closings at no additional cost.
The company can be reached via phone at 386-447-7716. The office is located at 145 City Place, Suite 301-A, Palm Coast, FL 32164. They can be reached online at http://www.pioneertitleserv.com/
Pioneer Title Services
***@pioneertitleserv.com
