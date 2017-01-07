News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Auto Glass Tech LLC Celebrates 6 Years of Service
Local auto glass installer has been offering top-notch services for the metro area for 6 years
The staff at Auto Glass Tech is committed to delivering excellence in windshield installation and holds safety as a top priority. Cracked or damaged windshields can obstruct the viewing field, leaving drivers vulnerable to accidents. The company understands that people can't always take their vehicles to a shop whenever they need a windshield replaced, and that's why Auto Glass Tech offers mobile services. Customers get to choose when and where their vehicle is serviced, and since Auto Glass Tech is open six days per week, customers have plentiful options when it comes to solving their auto glass issues.
When a prospective customer wants to get started, they can go to the Auto Glass Tech website to request a free quote. Once they have completed a short intake form, which asks specific questions about the vehicle being serviced, the Auto Glass Tech team offers their best quote.
Auto Glass Tech has become well-known in the Minneapolis metro area as a leader in windshield replacements. When customers receive the company's services, they receive professional services and world-class customer care.
The Auto Glass Tech team has also become reputable because of their willingness to implement leading-edge strategies, technology, materials, and applications into their auto glass services.
"Our installers don't take short cuts in installations,"
Door glass, back glass, window regulator, mirror insert, and rock chip repair solutions are also available.
The company is proud to accept all insurances, and the Auto Glass Tech works with customers by walking them step by step through the claims process, which can sometimes be intimidating. For those without insurance, Auto Glass Tech offers competitive prices to ensure they get the auto glass services they need in order to be safe on the roads.
The techs at Auto Glass Tech are highly skilled professionals, and each staff member works to offer quality services and premier craftsmanship. Coupled with the company's mobile services, Auto Glass Tech's integrity and dedication to high quality auto glass services has propelled them to be an area leading auto glass company.
The company's team is excited to go into their sixth year and looks forward to offering their services throughout 2017 and for years to come. More information can be found at http://www.auto-
About Auto Glass Tech
Auto Glass Tech is a trusted provider of professional auto glass installations, offering competitive prices and top-notch service for customers within the metro area.
Contact
Auto Glass Tech
Phone: 612-423-4761
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Website: http://www.auto-
Contact
Michael
***@toggleweb.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse