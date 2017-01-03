News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Sun Center City, FL
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
The son of a Western Pennsylvania coalminer and truck driver, Mr. Smith understands the financial difficulties families face. He also understands how hard families have to work in order to accu-mulate wealth. For that reason, Mr. Smith takes an active role when dealing with his client's financial futures.
Having been involved with athletics his entire life, from playing little league baseball to his MLB tryout to playing high school and college football as a QB, Mr. Smith thrives in competitive environ-ments. Mr. Smith has a firm grasp on making critical decisions at crucial times. No matter your financial situation, you will be re-quired to make those critical decisions as well. The financial deci-sions you make today will have a major impact on how you live your life after your working days are done.
With over 20 years in the financial services industry, Mr. Smith has the knowledge and experience to help you and your family preserve the wealth you have worked so hard to accumulate. Mr. Smith will use his extensive experience in reviewing your portfolio and will clearly explain where you may be vulnerable in any given market situation.
After building a thriving practice in Western PA over the past 20 years, Mr. Smith is now looking to be closer to family and expand his practice to the Greater Tampa Bay area. As a member of The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce and the Sun City Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Smith and Legacy Financial Group Wealth Advisors, Inc. are excited to offer his extensive experience to a new audience.
AFEA is thrilled to have Todd join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
